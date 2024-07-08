What's Growing in the United States This Year is GNU/Linux, Not the Latest Windows

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 08, 2024



One might argue this data points to a silent exodus from Windows to GNU/Linux

IN THE United States, GNU/Linux has been doing relatively well, especially if one goes back to 2023 and adds Chromebooks to the equation (totalling about 11% "market share" in May).

Looking at this month's data for all operating systems and for versions of Windows, what's startling is the steep increase since 2010 (about eight-fold):

Watch what happened with Vista 11 in the meantime (it grew mostly at Vista 10's expense, and barely even that !):

Will we be seeing 5% by year's end? It seems increasingly likely, more so today (the measure is just 0.07% shy of 4.5%).

What does the mainstream media have to say about all this? Nothing. █