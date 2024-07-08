Bonum Certa Men Certa

What's Growing in the United States This Year is GNU/Linux, Not the Latest Windows

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 08, 2024

Shovel On Army Jeep

One might argue this data points to a silent exodus from Windows to GNU/Linux

IN THE United States, GNU/Linux has been doing relatively well, especially if one goes back to 2023 and adds Chromebooks to the equation (totalling about 11% "market share" in May).

Looking at this month's data for all operating systems and for versions of Windows, what's startling is the steep increase since 2010 (about eight-fold):

GNU/Linux Desktop Operating System Market Share United States Of America

Watch what happened with Vista 11 in the meantime (it grew mostly at Vista 10's expense, and barely even that!):

Desktop Windows Version Market Share United States Of America

Will we be seeing 5% by year's end? It seems increasingly likely, more so today (the measure is just 0.07% shy of 4.5%).

What does the mainstream media have to say about all this? Nothing.

Other Recent Techrights' Posts

Bigger Than Big Apple: How GNU/Linux Rose to 11% in Panama (República de Panamá)
Even higher than Apple
[Meme] Eating Volunteers for Breakfast (Free Coding, Testing, and More)
Uncle Tom found its slaves for the "Fedora" plantation
Debian Needs a Significant Change of Direction and Recognition of Cumulative Errors Made
Aggregation of cover-up only worsens things (like a chain of lies to cover up an "original lie")
Willy Tower Watson (WTW) Crafts Another Fake Staff 'Survey' Whose Objective is Reputation Laundering for the European Patent Office (EPO)
Over the years the EPO's management wasted money on all sorts of lying firms whose business services basically boil down to "lies with gloss"
 
Chelsea Manning: I Was Careful Not to Disclose Source-Identifying Information (CNN Interview)
To this date, the US Government cannot name a single person physically harmed by what Wikileaks published
[Meme] American Judge in Saipan
"I sentence this dude to 5 years served, for exposing actual crimes?"
People Seek Transparency
Society needs transparency or sunshine, not just "comfortable" (or comforting) headlines
[Video/Audio] 12 Minutes of Julian Assange Hearing in US Court in Saipan
including the birthday greeting towards the end (the judge greeted Assange)
What's Killing Search Engines Isn't Chatbots as a Search Replacement But Chatbots as Factories of Chaff (Leveraged for 'Content Farming' With SEO Prompts)
And some "Linux" sites play a role in this attack against search indices
South Korea Has Moved Away From GAFAM - Including Microsoft - Since the LLM Frenzy Started
Bing went down, not up
[Meme] He Always Wins French Elections
Without even having to run or have French nationality
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) Added 88 New Members in 2 Weeks
If everyone gave a little, that would cover the salary of at least one employee there
Michael Schultheiss, SPI, and 'Microsoft for Non Profits'
This is what SPI is dealing with these days
What's Growing in the United States This Year is GNU/Linux, Not the Latest Windows
One might argue this data points to a silent exodus from Windows to GNU/Linux
[Video] Bruce Perens Explains How We Shall Combat Openwashing and Exploitation
The underlying concepts and motivations behind "Post-Open" are worth paying attention to
[Meme] Let's Encrypt is Dying in Geminispace (Down to 5%)
Let's emancipate ourselves... from fake security
5 Days Have Passed and Microsoft Still Refuses to Say How Many People It Laid Off for Independence Day
Wait, did we say layoffs? Sorry, we meant "steamline the workforce"...
[Meme] Willy Tower Watson (WTW) Will 'Greenwash' Your Corrupt Institution (for a Fee)
Not just environmental greenwashing
GNU/Linux 'Market Share' Estimates Continue to Surge, Soon Measured at 5% by Rounding Up, 16% in India (Not Including Chromebooks)
It climbed by about 0.5% in half a month or so
Links 07/07/2024: Bruce Bastian Dies and Escalations in Korea Again
Links for the day
Difficult to Tell How Many People in North Korea Use GNU/Linux
It seems unlikely that whatever they use will guard users' privacy
[Meme] 3 Years Later Illegal EPO Surveillance (Powered by Microsoft) Carries on, Violating Not Only Employees' Rights But Also Applicants'
it is considered OK to break the law at the EPO
Russian Web Server
Those official sites contain loads of trackers and other surveillance
Windows Now Measured at Less Than 5% "Market Share" in 16 Nations, Android Exceeds 70% in 41 Nations
People still adopt mobile computing (miniature)
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, July 07, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, July 07, 2024
OSI is Microsoft Front Group, Sponsored by Microsoft
They're hardly even good at pretending anymore!
The World of "Linux", According to Microsoft
You look for Linux news and this is what you get instead
Noam Chomsky Apparently Does Not Understand or Care for Software Freedom
Looking a decade back
[Video] Stella Assange Encourages Citizens or Citizen-Journalists to Put in a Freedom of Information Request Regarding Julian Assange Case
After pleading guilty he is not eligible to do so (at FOIA capacity)
Some GNU/Linux News Sites Are Still Doing OK (But Many Perish)
Today, or overnight, we shall take stock of which sites are still active
Back in the Flow
We're still hoping for a "proper" Wikileaks comeback
Links 07/07/2024: Science and War Updates
Links for the day
Gemini Links 07/07/2024: Candyfloss and GOWIN Chinese FPGAs
Links for the day
Asia is Moving to GNU/Linux, 6% Already Estimated to be on GNU/Linux "Proper" (Not Chromebooks, Steam Deck Etc.)
Isn't it interesting that the so-called 'tech media' never really covers this and barely mentions this?
China's Oceans of Fake Patents on Buzzwords and Hype Reinforce the Widespread Belief That Some Patent Systems Go Astray
They're conflating patents, which are immaterial, with something else, possibly to reinvigorate the old "GAI" hype bubble
GNU/Linux Up to 4.4%, But Let's Think Beyond the Numbers
GNU/Linux growing is a good thing, but we need to look beyond the brand if not dogma
Links 07/07/2024: Music Getting Objectively Worse, Software Patents Bubble in China
Links for the day
Labour Party Should Transfer Its Web Site and Communications Back to the United Kingdom
The "take back control" (Brexit) rhetoric overlooks the real issues.
Gemini Links 07/07/2024: Coolness of Geekdom and UPS Story
Links for the day
Microsoft-, IBM-, and Google-Funded 'FSFE' Don't Follow Their Own Inclusive Language Guidelines
They've deposited that in more official sites
More Cybercrimes Committed Today by the Misogynists Who Attack My Family and Myself
These people openly boast about avoiding arrest
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, July 06, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, July 06, 2024
Software In The Public Interest Inc. Turned Against The Public Interest and Turned Into "Red" (Heavy Losses)
Censoring the community
Just Say the Truth, People Will Come
Uttering lies is a short-term "strategy" (like social control media clickbaiting), it won't last
Microsoft Windows in the Bolivarian Republic Of Venezuela: From Almost 98% (2010) to Just 28% (This Summer), Android Reaches New Highs
the Bolivarian Republic Of Venezuela is gradually exiting Microsoft, even faster than its neighbours, maybe for political reasons
[Meme] Not Winning Arguments and Not Winning Allies, Either
Misusing civil rights causes to censor people for billionaires is basically an attack on these civil rights causes
Microsofters and Their Chaos Theory
censorship is not the way to go
Love Always Wins (Truth Also)
I am still working on lengthy bodies of text
"Streamline Workforce" is the Same as Mass Layoffs, Apparently
we deserve better media than this
Back on the Saddle, Good News
Justices Jeremy Johnson and Victoria Sharp can focus on "real" cases instead
Truth is Not a Crime
They try to censor, not to correct, rebut etc.
Maldives: Estimates of GNU/Linux Userbase Rose From Less Than 1% Last Year to 4% This Month
Desktop Operating System Market Share Maldives
New DW Documentary on Julian Assange (After Release From Prison)
By Turkish journalist Can Dündar
[Meme] A Diversity of Options: YouTube (Proprietary) or YouTube (Proprietary)
Rikard Grossman-Nielsen: 'will there be some online streaming of it?'
Android on 9 Out of 20 Web-Connected Devices for First Time Ever?
According to statCounter, Android has just topped 45%
Wryl Explains the Software Crisis or Why "Counterculture Movements are Health Signals, and a Fever is Brewing"
"(the software crisis)"
Move to Microsoft Because... Bribes (to FreeBSD Developers)?
Don't do drugs, kids, even if the first sample is 'free'
[Meme] [Teaser] Microsoft's Covert Control of the British Government
Coming soon...
statCounter: GNU/Linux Now at 4.3%
statCounter isn't a gold(en) measure, the ground truth or a perfect yardstick, it's just an approximation, which may or may not tell us many people move from Vista 11 to GNU/Linux
Larissa Brown Shapiro & Mozilla concerned other organizations taking advantage of kids in open source
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Links 06/07/2024: More on Microsoft Layoffs
Links for the day
Gemini Links 06/07/2024: Usenet Comeback, Web Economics
Links for the day
The Paradoxical State of GNU/Linux Coverage
so much happening, so little reporting
Links 06/07/2024: Shapeways Files For Bankruptcy, Cloudflare Subpoena Emerges
Links for the day
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Friday, July 05, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, July 05, 2024