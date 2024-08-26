Almost a Week Later Microsoft Openly Admits the Sabotage of GNU/Linux PCs Was Its Own Fault

Break things, then help the victim ?

Microsoft admits the sabotage:

Microsoft confirms it is culpable for the Microsoft issue:

Microsoft to 'the rescue'?

The vandal paints itself as saviour .

This would not have been possible without moles, collaborators, serial defamers and crybullies disguised as "diversity" (basically attacking and blackmailing everyone who stood in the way of this anticompetitive scam). So ironic, indeed, they they used the veil of "diversity", saying Linus Torvalds is too rude (and "sexist", which he is not) while themselves saying "shit" and "fuck" in every other sentence and talking about wanting to stab people (illegal, even the language can be reported to cops), write code for "sexual favours" (probably illegal*, definitely off-putting to girls), among worse things. Why did Red Hat employ such sick perverts? To provoke the leadership of Linux? Some trusted sources did tell us that in 2018. IBM wanted to wrest control and lower the price of Red Hat. We wrote about it many times before.

In a nutshell, Red Hat helped Microsoft boot-lock PCs (it still does this!), and only later on Canonical joined, doing the same with Ubuntu. So a lot of derivatives of Ubuntu (later Debian as well) and Fedora suddenly required Microsoft's permission to boot on PCs owned not by Microsoft. It didn't take long for Microsoft to prevent users booting their operating system of choice, just as many warned all along (insisting this would happen). More included in a list of press coverage.

Why are the abuses directed at the people who opposed this mess rather than the perpetrators of this mess? Is it OK to send death threats to men and women who object to "secure" boot?

_____

* Workplace harassment in almost every possible context.