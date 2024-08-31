The Only Article in Linux.com This Month Was Not an Article But a Link (and It's SPAM)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 31, 2024,

updated Aug 31, 2024



Jim Zemlin et al do not use Linux. They only care about making way too much money out of the brand while firing those who actually use Linux and write articles about Linux (in Linux.com). So why expect better from treatment of Linux developers?

Watch what Linux.com had to offer this month:

That's it. And there's nothing in there, just a link to another site:

This is what the Linux Foundation did to Linux.com after firing all the staff!

This links to a page more than a month old, basically a fake 'article' (ad):

As per this disclosure:

So it's not even a real article. "Researchers [...] Intel have developed advanced applications [...]" sponsored article... by Intel.

This site called Linux.com makes Linux look poor and seem immoral. They do clickfraud, too. █