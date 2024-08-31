Bonum Certa Men Certa

The Only Article in Linux.com This Month Was Not an Article But a Link (and It's SPAM)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 31, 2024,
updated Aug 31, 2024

Linus Torvalds spanked

Jim Zemlin et al do not use Linux. They only care about making way too much money out of the brand while firing those who actually use Linux and write articles about Linux (in Linux.com). So why expect better from treatment of Linux developers?

Watch what Linux.com had to offer this month:

Linux.com Featured News

That's it. And there's nothing in there, just a link to another site:

AI Produces Data-driven OpenFOAM Speedup (HPC Wire): 43 views in more than a day

This is what the Linux Foundation did to Linux.com after firing all the staff!

This links to a page more than a month old, basically a fake 'article' (ad):

AI Produces Data-driven OpenFOAM Speedup

As per this disclosure:

This article was produced as part of Intel’s editorial program,

So it's not even a real article. "Researchers [...] Intel have developed advanced applications [...]" sponsored article... by Intel.

This site called Linux.com makes Linux look poor and seem immoral. They do clickfraud, too.

