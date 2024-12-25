Brittany Day Can Rest and Let Microsoft/Chatbots Write Fake 'Articles' About "Linux" This Christmas

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 25, 2024,

updated Dec 25, 2024



Who said people don't work on Christmas? Chatbots or plagiarism-as-a-service work 24/7, every day of the year except during Microsoft downtimes: (there was chatbot downtime earlier this month)

So the sole 'article' about this is a fake. People can either cite the mailing list (message from Linus Torvalds) or this slop. This SEO mischief will interject spam into Google et al. They're stealing the narrative using plagiarism and misinformation/propaganda.

Also on Christmas Eve:

Virtually all the latest articles [sic] are LLM slop, based on analysers and detectors.

It's morning (Christmas Day) where Day is. Maybe she can trigger some chatbots with a prompt to make "cheap" fake 'articles' later today as well.

Doing this is totally not OK. It's immoral. It's unethical. It's hardly better than being a spammer online. It's one step away from being a scammer. What does that tell us about LinuxSecurity.com? While so many of us take a break from writing this irresponsible person is running chatbots to saturate the Web with chaff, or with fake 'articles' that say "Linux" in the title. █