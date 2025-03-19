Bonum Certa Men Certa

Is Ubuntu Compromised? Push Away From GNU and GPL Led by Army Officers.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 19, 2025,
updated Mar 19, 2025

Red glasses on a white table

We'll try not to name anybody

Over a decade ago the founder of Canonical put a person from the military industry in charge of the company. Many people didn't pay attention to that; she was female, so assumptions could be made about disposition.

Earlier this year we reminded people that over a decade ago "Canonical appointed a 'former' Microsoft manager" to lead the desktop and the current such leader is promoting Microsoft. That already seems quite tasteless.

But wait, it gets worse. Last year there was an explosive (albeit ignored by the mainstream media, as usual) series about (pseudonym) Edward Brocklesby & Debian. Were critical packages like SSH compromised? Yes, but who's responsible for it? Debian kept it secret.

What if we told you that the person who pushes Rust into Ubuntu (to replace GNU) comes from the Army, where he worked on mass surveillance, according to himself? He later went into the same industry the former CEO of Canonical had come from. His Web site says that he: "Architected and built multiple high-end bespoke Electronic Surveillance capabilities."

He proudly advertises this in his CV.

Seems too young for his role at Canonical, which put him in a position to attack GNU via "Rust people" [1, 2]. No Ubuntu users should treat this as meaningless; to me, it'll be hard to trust Ubuntu on security anymore. Look who's being put in charge; they shamelessly demand back doors in everything.

I've used email to ask some people who know this kind of stuff reasonably well, based on their professional experience.

"They don't always tell you when you are working for GCHQ," one of them replied. "They use a range of techniques to break projects into small pieces and use pseudonyms to obfuscate military terms so people don't know how their work is combined with pieces from other people and how it is eventually used."

What's curious is that Rust is pushed in (into Ubuntu and its derivatives) by someone who comes from the Army and strives for mass surveillance. It's not easy to brush this aside. Why would Ubuntu seek to abandon a mature and well-working GNU implementation in favour of some untested stuff controlled by proprietary software of Microsoft?

An associate suggested that we "drill down into why Canonical and former Army officers are attacking the GPL hammer and tongs..."

The net effect will be negative and thus absurd, unless of course the aim is to weaken or sabotage Ubuntu users. Sami Tikkanen has explained the problem of incompatible implementations for instance. There are other problems.

They do this "because they serve Microsoft," another person told us (and covered it before). The above quotes aren't from some random people. One of them works in that domain; he knows this stuff better than me.

Perhaps people should ask Canonical what the thinking behind it was...

Other Recent Techrights' Posts

Phoronix Seems to be Trying to Kill Discussion About "Asahi Lina" and the Anti-Torvalds Brigade
Our informed guess is that by reporting this news Phoronix got caught up in flamewars that divide and fracture the community
Facts on the Case Already Disclosed by US Authorities
NGOs in the UK (several keep abreast of this, judging every recent move) are truly unimpressed
The Times Group (and The Times of India) Basically Died Again
This time a death by LLM slop/plagiarism
"Rust People" Are a Threat to BSD Too (the Licence Isn't the Main Issue, Nor is the Proprietary Microsoft Hosting)
BSDs aren't written in Rust, so BSD developers should buckle up
Sami Tikkanen Explains Rust Language and Its Goals
"Sompi" (the nickname of Sami Tikkanen) has weighed in
 
Slopwatch: linuxsecurity.com, cybersecuritynews.com, gbhackers.com, and techmonitor.ai (Fake 'Articles' About "Linux")
Almost all of them (75%) show up in Google News
Is Ubuntu Compromised? Push Away From GNU and GPL Led by Army Officers.
Perhaps people should ask Canonical what the thinking behind it was...
Gemini Links 19/03/2025: go-gopherproxy and 'Small Web' as Self-expression
Links for the day
Links 19/03/2025: Attention's Cost and Media Still Besieged by Dictatorships
Links for the day
Claiming to Love What You Reject or Seek to Totally Own, Control
The Russia analogy is political
LinuxTechLab Became Just LLM Slop and SPAM
Another dead (former "Linux") site
The Rust Song
It's about control
The Death of The Economic Times (India Times): LLM Slop Presented as 'Articles', Containing Errors and Revisionism
They'd be better off shutting down operations with some dignity than resort to bots giving the false impression (illusion) of authorship
In Belgium, Android is Finally Measured as Bigger Than Windows
In Belgium, the lobbying capital of Microsoft, it wasn't easy to get there
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, March 18, 2025
IRC logs for Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Links 19/03/2025: Gardening Season and the Web Without an Audience
Links for the day
Mauritius: Windows at All-Time Low, Down From 96% to 17%
Put in simple terms, people choose to connect from the "phone" (running Linux), not some laptop running Windows
Many IBM Layoffs Reported Today in Europe and North America
there's definitely a lot going on today
The GNU Manifesto is 40. Here's the Original Print (1985).
Some unpleasant people want to replace GNU with Microsoft-controlled (GitHub) Rust copycats
Unixmen Seems to Have Died After Turning Into a Slopfarm and Spamfarm, Is LinuxSecurity.com Next?
Better to not publish anything at all than to resort to fake garbage.
What Happened to the Open Source Initiative (OSI) Elections: More People Begin to Speak Out
Kuhn set another bonfire ablaze
Links 18/03/2025: ‘Meritless’ Defamation Suit Thrown Out, InterDigital Software Patents Headed for the Bin Too
Links for the day
These Strange Web Statistics From The Bahamas Show Windows Falling From 93% to Less Than 5%
There are about half a million there
Gemini Links 18/03/2025: Weather and Resisting "MAGA"
Links for the day
Links 18/03/2025: New Apple Blunders and Windows Disliked by Users
Links for the day
Once Again 'Losing Track' of Who the Clients Are, The Serial Harasser and Strangler from Microsoft
Timing is everything
2025 Rumours of IBM Layoffs in Marketing Likely True, Online Powwow Drops More Clues
Expect over 10,000 layoffs this year (at IBM alone)
Android (With Linux) Rises to Record Highs in Hong Kong and in Macao
Looking quite bad for Microsoft
Distractions. Distractions Everywhere.
distracting from the real solution
EPO Concerns About the Education and Childcare Allowance Reform (ECAR) and School Liaison Officer (SLO)
The public deserves to know as it impacts thousands of families
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Monday, March 17, 2025
IRC logs for Monday, March 17, 2025
Links 17/03/2025: Weather Changing and Connecting Docker to Localhost
Links for the day
Microsoft Windows Barely Exists in Haiti Anymore
This trend in Haiti is a "story in progress"
The EPO Might Face Critical 'Brain Drain' (Abandonment by the Most Experienced Patent Examiners) This Year
"a number of colleagues might feel compelled to inform the Administration before the end of May 2025 of their intention to retire as of 1 December 2025."
Links 17/03/2025: Forced Labour and Memory on Tenstorrent
Links for the day
Links 17/03/2025: Live Nation’s DOJ Antitrust Battle Carries on, as Does the Demise of the "Hey Hi" Bubble
Links for the day
Links 17/03/2025: "Badly Misled About Covid" and "Gag of America"
Links for the day
The Lie or Half-Truth of Clownflare (or Equivalents) Improving Things
It may seem "cheap" (temporarily) and "fast", but that's just bait
Free Speech Around the World is Curtailed in the Name of "Protecting Us"
We have spent many years speaking about how to combat this trend
Enshittification of Online Media
Now more than ever we must fight for independent press
War Readiness Means Removing Every Windows Installation and CALEA-Compliant Equipment
Finland is vulnerable for a whole bunch of reasons
Reporting Facts is Not a Privacy Violation
Techrights has long valued and defended privacy
In the Russian Federation (Russia), Microsoft Isn't Even the 1%
the government builds "homegrown" (not pertinent parts of them) distros with which to replace Microsoft, not just Windows
Gemini Links 17/03/2025: "Hack the Planet", Klingnauer Stausee, and Enshittification
Links for the day
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, March 16, 2025
IRC logs for Sunday, March 16, 2025