Bonum Certa Men Certa

At the Root of the SLAPPs There Are Matters of GitHub Corruption and Microsoft Competition Crimes

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 11, 2025,
updated Apr 11, 2025

Keep both eyes on the ball; this is about monopoly abuse and attempts to muzzle critics

There's an important point to be made regarding the SLAPPs [1, 2] and we must always go back to the root causes. Not just the actors. Those are not some "personal disputes"; it's all connected to what they did for (or at) Microsoft, including serious misconduct and embezzlement at Microsoft. We'll provide more detailed timelines in the distant future to avoid disclosing or overlapping 'in-suit' material. Let judges decide.

We only bring this up again because of a question we've received.

A reader asked, "was it Red Hat or Canonical which had allowed Microsoft to require the restricted boot shim? I cannot find the old articles on that." As recently as months ago Microsoft used that "switch" to kill GNU/Linux installs all around the world. We'll revisit this subject after the Microsoft SLAPPs (yes, there's Microsoft money in these) because they involve prominent IRC trolls and extremists like the the convicted pedophile from Ars Technica, who kept promoting UEFI secure boot for his 'handler', Microsoft. Here is what his colleague wrote:

Windows 8 secure boot could complicate Linux installs

The real issue here is people who attack computing freedom and help Microsoft damage Linux. They want to silence their most vocal/prominent critics. They have been trying to scare/blackmail me for ages, then it became chronic harassment and defamation against me [1, 2]. Even the EPO didn't go as far as this. The EPO didn't target my wife and other family.

Someone asked me yesterday why none of the media or even "tech sites" write about this. "It'd help if the mainstream press were onboard like back in the 1990s," I was told, "but that is no longer an option given how little press remains and how much of it has been bought up by broligarchs" (like Gates and Bezos).

We don't really rely on "the media", we're an unconventional "target" that speaks out its mind fearlessly and persistently. We have no obligation to "shareholders" and "regulators".

