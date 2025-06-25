Why Techrights Cannot be Vilified (and Instead It Gets SLAPPed Repeatedly by Microsoft People)

Attack dogs are all "bark"; because they have no actual "bite"

So the name that shall not be mentioned these days is apparently "Lunduke". We made many articles and videos distancing ourselves from this person. We explained why. I also never responded to him when he contacted me (he had tried numerous times).

Techrights is very difficult to portray as "right-wing", so some people instead attempted to say something like, "well, there are some right-wing people in the IRC channel or the IRC network" (as if we choose who comes there, we very seldom use a ban-hammer).

Speaking of a ban-hammer, twice last year some young opportunist who knows how to speak fast made the decision to work for a Microsoft man who was actually in prison for strangling women, telling them to kill themselves etc. 7 days ago we were in the same hearing. I was there to speak for women victims; he was there, paid almost $500 an hour, to speak for the serial strangler from Microsoft (the coward who was not even present in the Hearing!).

It's just a simple truth. They are unable to demonise us, so they are "lawyering up" [1, 2] like the EPO did 10 years ago. It won't work. It'll backfire and we shall seek full compensation.

Brett Wilson LLP and the other firm whose staff sends me letters are "limited liability" (LL), but there are paths (or recourse) further up the chain. They will pay for what they did. The victims deserve justice. Reporters will never fail to convince Judges that the aggressor should be made to pay. That's why all the Judges have always ruled in our favour. The Orders are always favourable to us. █