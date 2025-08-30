Bonum Certa Men Certa

The UEFI 9/11 - Part III - Chaos is Scheduled to Happen Second Thursday of September (No Matter What the Microsofters Tell You)

Yesterday: Downplaying the Impact of "UEFI 9/11" is a Losing Strategy

A simple time bomb: Fake Security, Microsoft, UEFI, 9/11 vs Your O/S

In Part I we focused on what will happen on September 11 2025, in Part II we reminded people of how 'secure boot' (in UEFI) pushers attack critics (of 'secure boot'; they try to personify the core matters to indirectly discredit the criticism, via underhanded tactics), and today - as September is fast approaching (Monday) - we'd like to progress some more with the series because we got a little taste of it last summer and not even Microsoft staff denies that it'll happen again (people unable to boot into GNU/Linux).

I've been getting harassed and defamed (and also my whole family harassed) for talking about these issues [1, 2]. A pile of misogynists [1, 2] send me threats, now weighing at about 6 KG of papers (it keeps growing because they lose the argument and try to compensate for that by drowning us with threats and paperwork). Microsoft funds at least part of this. These attacks on me (by those people) have gone on, nonstop, since 2012.

We'd like to emphasise again that when we say "UEFI 9/11" we refer to an actual date, not any political event/s, though analogies will be drawn in later parts of the series. We won't be getting political about it, we're a technical site. The technical matters will be framed in terms that are simple enough for everyone to understand.

The clock is ticking. As we put it a week ago: "The UEFI Restricted Boot 'Time Bomb' is About to Go Off in a Few Weeks"

The next part of this series will probably come out on the first day of September. It'll be entitled "External Interference". There are several parties pulling string, but an outsider/casual observer does not see these.

