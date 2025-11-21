Based on Almost 2 Billion Web Sessions, GNU/Linux Grows Fast (But So Are Attempts to Undermine It)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 21, 2025

updated Nov 21, 2025



"There were 1.77 billion sessions in the last 30 days."

The "market share" of GNU/Linux is now about half of Vista 11's share:

This past week there was still lots of GNU/Linux news and we're very satisfied to see a great reduction in slop this week. That makes it vastly easier to focus on what's real and what really matters.

One might expect that as GNU/Linux becomes more mainstream corporations that are hostile to its ideals will try to take over and insert rootkits (e.g. 'anticheat') into it, replacing existing bits that work OK with some experimental nonsense, even sabotaging it intentionally.

If you're in the business of selling proprietary software such as Windows, all you can see in GNU/Linux is something to sabotage or hijack.

There are then some sites like Phoronix that cannot recognise a hostile company because it habitually gives "Free Stuff" (to Phoronix).

Hardly the first time. █

