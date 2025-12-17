Microsoft GitHub is Dying and Bot Activity in GitHub Won't Save It

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 17, 2025



Doing what it can to keep it alive, Microsoft only loses more money (it now classifies it as "AI" to justify all the losses)

Even Microsoft finally admits that, despite trying hard to fake "demand" (usage) for "CoPilot", it's failing to meet expectations and goals. Heck, chatbots in general are losing lustre - to the point we've abandoned/shelved "Slopwatch". We lack material to include in it.

GitHub, whose usage has long been declining, is now folded or mothballed inwards [1, 2]. Microsoft tried to fake "engagement" or "usage" via bots in GitHub; as a result, many projects and developers got pissed off. Many left!

Those who came up with this strategy for GitHub filed a SLAPP against me this year. GitHub is basically dying (see above) and chatbots or LLMs are notoriously lousy 'coders', so all Microsoft will have left is lawsuits for GPL violations.

If you're still in GitHub, you are delaying the inevitable. GitHub won't last forever, many people publicly complain about it getting worse (many examples included lately in our Daily Links), and since there's no business model projects and developers will be abused/exploited.

Regardless of branch names, GitHub will still have masters and slaves. GitHub is the master. █