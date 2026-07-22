Bonum Certa Men Certa

IBM is Not Done Destroying Red Hat, Wait Till October 1st 2026 (More Layoffs and Bluewashing)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2026,
updated Jul 22, 2026

It's not bluewashing 'til it's 100% done

The media did not report this, but Red Hat had many layoffs this year, in more than one region in fact.

Yesterday we published: Red Hat (IBM) Has Long 'Reassigned' (Bluewashed) Red Hat Staff to Ruin Fedora, Now It Does the Same to GNOME

This was earlier this month: [1, 2]

Red Hat IT is being moved to IBM effective Oct 1

"The Blue washing marches on. . ."

How many PIPs and RAs in the process?

This was Instana some hours ago:

Today is my last day at IBM where I worked mainly with IBM Instana, I really enjoyed my ride.

At the moment IBM faces several lawsuits/investigations for alleged fraud which IBM-connected media tries to deflect/distract from as debt-loading "seems to be a thing" and IBM's shares dropped down to $209.18 yesterday (almost $199).

Posted a few hours ago:

RAs soon?

IBM is a dumpster fire. Red Hat staff needs to start checking for alternatives, as we've already said twice last week, because "Increase in PIPs and RAs at IBM, Red Hat, and Other Companies Devoured by IBM" is expected.

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