Bonum Certa Men Certa

After statCounter Figures Out Many "Unknowns" Were in Fact GNU/Linux the "Market Share" Estimate in China More Than Doubles

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2026

As per statCounter after recent corrections:

Desktop Operating System Market Share China

What a difference half a year makes:

Desktop Operating System Market Share in China

We're now well into the last week of July and statCounter still shows GNU/Linux at 8% "market share" globally (the media isn't or hasn't mentioned this public observation or analytics.usa.gov showing GNU/Linux at almost 9% for desktops/laptops!).

China too seems to be "on the move". It cannot trust GAFAMware to manage the public sector - that's a sure thing! Japan is the same for similar reasons.

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