Linux Kernel Needs Diversity and Diversity of Good Code, Not LLM Slop

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 22, 2026,

updated Oct 22, 2026



Published ( outside the paywall) by Linux Weekly News or LWN some hours ago. Photo shared by Corbet (seen at the back row on the left):



Count the women. Standing next to Linus Torvalds is the Microsofter responsible for the most LLM slop.

I'm a coder. I've been a coder for over 30 years . I started with imperative programming as a kid (C also), but later in my adolescent years I tried several other paradigms. I was recognised internationally for some of my code, so I can't be an awful coder. I just have a lot less time for coding in recent years. I devote my time to writing about technical issues, which I believe I understand sufficiently well to comment on and express in words that a layperson can grok.

This article is not an "attack" on any particular individual or individuals. I consider this to be a corporate problem or a matter of communities being corrupted via de facto "outposts" (such as Linux Foundation, a misnomer).

Good (or "SuperGoodCode") code is hard. Decent code takes time to test and to properly understand (with all the edge cases). The goal is not to produce lots of code (this planet already has many trillions of lines of code, so it's clearly not a scarcity; less than 1% of the code ever produced is still in use), the sole aim should be to make some code good enough or so good that millions of people will wish to use it and trust it. They need to able to trust that same code each time it's updated, e.g. patched. One small error or glitch can erode if not obliterate trust for years to come. In file systems, for instance, do we wish to allow any slop? This is about the integrity of potentially vital data. One wrong alternation (corruption) may result in all the data becoming eternally inaccessible. Not just in the context of full-disk encryption or compressed files with little error tolerance.

Linux is going in the wrong direction. We speak about it in IRC every day. We see blog posts about it every day. It's clear that many people are royally pissed off at what Torvalds did (some are upset at him personally, too).

Judging by the above photo, Linux isn't changing in a good way. It welcomes LLM sloppers, it brings in Rust pushers (now inside the TAB), and by doing so it repels the people who know Linux (code, structure, history, culture) the best. To be clear, I have never in my entire life met a female Rust coder, so adding Rust to Linux doesn't tackle diversity. It causes problems. It increases complexity and heightens the barrier of entry (now coders are expected to master several programming languages, not only C).

Linux is racing to the bottom, not to the top.

Code which nobody audits or understands is "legacy code", an associate reminds us, and "that it cannot be copyrighted defeats the very license under which Linux became a global success" (GPL).

Any legacy code begets technical debt. It encourages laziness and makes the project untenable, even harder to fix/diagnose.

Let's ensure the discussion is focused on Software Freedom, not the name of one particular kernel. To be clear, LLM slop cannot be Free software and there are many other issues associated with it, both legal and technical. Code which nobody audits or understands, which cannot be copyrighted either, is just legacy code or something that eventually needs replacing prudently (it's technical debt). Linux (and Linus) are kicking a can down the road. This will hurt.

Companies like GAFAM think in terms of "next quarter" and "money", they have no long-term outlook or they can just discard such factors (it'll be "someone else's problem").

Linux needs an overhaul that realigns it with its roots and core mission. GAFAM employees are forced (by their employer) to slop, so therein lies a core (and code) problem. █

2022: Jim 'FTX' Zemlin: “My Wife Who is a Successful Technology Executive and Harvard MBA [and Fraudster Facing Class Action Lawsuit for Securities Fraud] Really Had an Obvious Look of Disappointment... When I Told Her I Worked at a Non-Profit” [sic]