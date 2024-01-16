BSD and GNU/Linux Are About the Users Exercising Control Over Life (Which is Increasingly Computerised), Microsoft is Still the Antithesis

FREE "UNIX" (like the BSDs) or free/libre 'UNIX', such as GNU, should not be treated as just another "name" or "brand" to be thrown in the mix. They're a change in paradigm. They don't subjugate users; they empower users. They are also miles better for developers and security professionals.

The Linux Foundation, whose staff is barely even interested in Linux (many of them never even tried it!), views "Linux" is just some powerful brand by which to sell openwashing services, usually at the behest of GPL violators, i.e. people (and whole companies) who take your freedom away or weaponise your 'freedom code' against you. The Linux Foundation promotes non-free operating systems that aren't GPL-licensed and aren't Linux. The Linux Foundation should rename itself, it ought to rebrand to more suitably explain what it is and what it does. Maybe one day it'll even hire a black person. Maybe. One can dream...

According to news report, this class action lawsuit against Microsoft's epic-scale GPL violation is still going on. Microsoft failed to have it thrown out.

Notice how the Linux Foundation has said absolutely nothing about it. Remember who the Linux Foundation fronts for. These people are literally defaming or at best "trolling" the community.

Yet worse, the OSI took many bribes and staff from Microsoft. Thus, it actively lobbies for Microsoft's GPL violations or constantly makes excuses (spin) for them. OSI is a vicious monster, working directly against its core principles (the original mission).

At the end of the day, BSD almost allows this to be done. BSD is not public domain, but questions surrounding attribution remain valid.

Let this lawsuit, a class action lawsuit, be a constant reminder that Microsoft hates Linux, hates the GPL, and thus hates freedom. Its sole goal is to exercise control over GNU/Linux users.

Don't try to teach Microsoft to "love" GNU/Linux. It'll never happen. At best it'll act "coy" while attacking you from the inside, usually behind your back. The goal should be to put Microsoft out of business. █

