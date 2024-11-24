ESET Finds Rootkits, Does Not Explain How They Get Installed, Media Says It Means "Previously Unknown Linux Backdoors" (Useful Distraction From CALEA and CALEA2)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 24, 2024



FUD watch: In the trailing citations, all the following links are a form of FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt), fear-mongering, and dramatisation. We must contextualise those.

TODAY we belatedly catch up with FUD [1-12] (after spending a week with family). The articles below are probably not the end of it, but it's all we've found so far.

So some of these articles are pure FUD and barely accessible (or probably skippable, as an associate said, due to either of these issues). We don't want to comment on each of these individually but instead remind people of ESET's collaborations with Microsoft. ESET habitually spreads anti-Linux 'studies' or 'research' at strategic (to Microsoft) times.

Looking at one "sample" of the FUD (not Microsoft-connected site, unlike some of the sites below), the associate said: "Rootkits are not a big deal [and] if the article does not give a hint about delivery. It seems like mostly a FUD campaign."

I had noticed the same and sought a second opinion. They also misuse the term "backdoor" and try to imply that Linux itself has back doors.

Why now? What's the point of this?

Well, there are real back doors being exploited by China and they're nothing to do with "Linux". The media mentioned them a few days ago, but it blamed "China" instead of those who put the back doors in there. As the associate said, "there's no mention of the real culprit, CALEA and CALEA2.

So what we have are real issues - an abundance of back doors, including the ones in Microsoft's products. But instead the media talks about "Linux", citing an Estonian partner of Microsoft.

"The Microsoft Effect," as the associate put it, implies that "all computers are insecure at some level so stay with Microsoft even though there are drastic differences in the levels of insecurity between Microsoft and non-Microsoft systems."

In one of the pieces below, "Microsoft mouthpieces try to play it up," our associate concluded.

While it's unwise to give visibility or publicity to bad pieces, adding some context to them and framing them as FUD can hopefully help. █

Related/contextual items from the news: