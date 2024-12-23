Bonum Certa Men Certa

Microsoft, Give Me LLM Slop About "Linux" and "Santa", I Need Some Fake Article...

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 23, 2024

With some CG (state-of-the-art plagiarism) image preceding the LLM slop:

How Santa Claus could transform Christmas with Linux

Let's examine all the text, which seems shallow and frankly fake:

Santa Claus may be magical, but even the most legendary figure could benefit from some modern technological enhancements

Second, Linux could power Santa’s sleigh navigation system

Fourth, Linux could enhance communication between Santa and his elves

So there you have it. Another fake 'article' about "Linux".

What is their top news at the moment? Oh, don't ask. Check.

Silicon Power debuts MEM3K0E M.2 PCIe 2230 E-Key SSD

About that "story" at the top:

The MEM3K0E follows the PCIe 3.1 standard and NVMe 1.4 protocol, making it compatible with devices featuring E-Key slots

BetaNews is basically an LLM slop site. Pity the fool who reads it under the assumption it's a news site.

Also see: BetaNews Has Become a SPAM/Slop Factory, Brian Fagioli Publishes Fake 'Articles' | It's Morbid to Talk About Living People as If They're Dead | BetaNews, Inc. Became a Spam Operation/Web Site, LLM Spew (Slop) for SEO Disguised as "Articles" | BetaNews is Beta-Testing the Site as LLM Slop With Microsoft Propaganda Thrown In | Even the Managing Editor of BetaNews is Doing Slop and Spam | At BetaNews, "Most Commented Story" Is Not a Story But LLM Slop! (Readers Talking to Bots) | BetaNews is Run and Written by Bots That Make Clickbait | BetaNews, Desperate for Clicks, is Pushing Donald Trump Spam Created by LLMs (Slop) | "Latest Technology News" in BetaNews is Press Release SPAM (or LLM Slop, Marketing, Fake 'Review')

