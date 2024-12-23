Microsoft, Give Me LLM Slop About "Linux" and "Santa", I Need Some Fake Article...

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 23, 2024



With some CG (state-of-the-art plagiarism) image preceding the LLM slop:

Let's examine all the text, which seems shallow and frankly fake:

So there you have it. Another fake 'article' about "Linux".

What is their top news at the moment? Oh, don't ask. Check.

About that "story" at the top:

BetaNews is basically an LLM slop site. Pity the fool who reads it under the assumption it's a news site. █

