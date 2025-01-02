Bonum Certa Men Certa

For Software Freedom (and for Broader Personal Freedom), the Goalposts Are Moving

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 02, 2025

Two days ago:

Why 2025 Will Not Be The Year Of Linux On The Desktop

Two thirds is mobile (January 2025):

Two thirds is mobile: Desktop vs Mobile vs Tablet vs Console Market Share Worldwide

Software Freedom is rather distinct a condition wherein the user is in control of that same user's (self) computing, as collective freedom or groupwise autonomy may be temporary and precarious. Even inside families there's a topological relationship based around mistrust (hence stuff like "parental controls" exist). It may also mean developers are in control of their program of choice and can modify it as they wish (without asking some employer for permission or some other developer for the secret code). In the "real world", Software Freedom can be hard to fully accomplish, but one can at least try getting close to it. The closer, the merrier.

Software Freedom as a concept can be even broader than this, especially in interconnected settings with multi-party dependencies. Malicious companies introduce all sorts of restrictions and loopholes all the time (e.g. TiVoisation). That makes Software Freedom a little more complicated than "the user is in control".

The fate of Software Freedom isn't known. It depends on collective action/s of many people, not all of whom technical, just determined enough to insist on various rights and protections. There's no deterministic trajectory here; by deterministic we mean immutable (an inevitability) or, contrariwise, non-deterministic would mean we can still alter the outcome because not each attempt/execution/path would entail the result results (conversely, "deterministic" would be something like the Sun devouring Earth, eventually).

Software Freedom meant something different in the 80s and 90s because the reality or the so-called "market conditions" were radically different. Now we have billions of skinnerboxes all around us. Even if you do not carry one yourself, the person right next to you is highly likely to have one in the pocket or purse (or on a desk, where the cameras and microphone/s reach further). Heck, the home or shop or business (workplace/office) you visit involuntarily is likely to have many surveillance devices that are connected to the Net all the time and are remotely accessible. How's that for freedom? If those spying devices were 100% Software Freedom-compliant, you'd still lack your privacy, right? You're not in control. They are.

In the 90s we wished and hoped Microsoft and Windows would be wiped out by GNU and Linux. When Firefox grew Microsoft's grip on the Web was slipping away and Google kept getting bigger and stronger. Does Google offer us Software Freedom? Heck, years ago Google actually fired some of its prominent employees who had long advocated Software Freedom.

Freedom depends on Software Freedom (prerequisite), but it also depends on several other factors, including free speech, prospects of real privacy, and so on.

That does not mean a pursuit of GNU/Linux on "the desktop" (mostly laptops these days) and Software Freedom is futile. It just means we need to open up our eyes and identify/classify other threats, such as social control media.

This fight will be endless. And that's fine.

Other Recent Techrights' Posts

GNU/Linux and ChromeOS in Australia Tripled in 5 Years? That's How statCounter Sees It....
Based on statCounter...
GNU/Linux Reaches 5% in Indonesia (Population Size Near 300 Million)
You would need not envy "Microsoft Indonesia" right now
GNU/Linux Back to 5% in 2025
That's not counting ChromeOS
GNU/Linux Gained About 0.5% Last Year, According to StatCounter
2024 ended with "proper" GNU/Linux at +0.4%, ChromeOS at +0.1% (based on statCounter/StatCounter)
 
Windows Falls to ~22% in France and Spain, Based on statCounter
Windows 'corrected' at 22% "market share" in France - i.e. roughly the same as Spain
Gemini Links 02/01/2025: Goals 2025, Microsofter Clickbaiting Again, Advice for the Newbie or Returning Perl Hacker
Links for the day
When Your Get Your "Latest Technology News" From an LLM Slop Farm
They still call themselves "BetaNews" (the word "news" is in the name)
[Meme] Wrestling With Pigs in Social Control Media
“Never wrestle with pigs. You both get dirty and the pig likes it.” ― George Bernard Shaw
Even Worse Than Racism at the Linux Foundation
And worse than corporate colonialism
It's Not Just MElon X, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, All Social Control Media is Basically a Digital Weapon
The question is, what are you going to do about it?
Microsoft Especially Important to Phoronix (It Also Gives Gifts to Phoronix)
A whole section devoted to Microsoft, mostly with puff pieces/ads of proprietary things
For Software Freedom (and for Broader Personal Freedom), the Goalposts Are Moving
we need to open up our eyes and identify/classify other threats, such as social control media
Microsoft Plummets to New Lows in Azerbaijan
Perhaps the Azerbaijani population is looking for something other than the NSA's foremost facilitator
We Need Something More Like DMOZ, Not Search Engines and Bill-Funded Wikipedia (Censoring Unfaltering Information About Powerful People and Institutions)
era of LLMs trained on Wikipedia... Microsoft tried - and failed - to game the narrative to the same extent Google does
Tens of Billions of Dollars Down the Drain (Microsoft Lost the Search "Arms Race" or Market)
But caused injury to itself and others, just like with Nokia in mobile
Seems Like GNU/Linux Usage Doubled in Japan Last Year
So says statCounter data anyway
GNU/Linux Measured at 4.4% in South America and 3.34% in Africa, Based on 2025's Preliminary Data
All-time highs
GNU/Linux Leaps to 6% in the United States of America (Not Even Counting ChromeOS)
Additionally, the FSF in Boston is managing well
GNU/Linux Usage in Europe Leaps Above 6% in 2025
This is a big deal because a lot of Microsoft's revenue came from Europe
Windows Falls to 22.5% Worldwide, Android Up to 48%
The world's (by far) biggest populations don't use Windows much
Links 02/01/2025: Production of Apple Vision Pro Halted, More on Public Domain Day 2025
Links for the day
Links 02/01/2025: OpenAI Whistleblower Suchir Balaji Alleged to Have Been Murdered, Islamic Terrorism in New Orleans
Links for the day
Gemini Links 02/01/2025: Friends, Blunder Valley, and New Year
Links for the day
Links 02/01/2025: Violence Crisis in South Africa and Arrest Warrant for South Korean Leadership
Links for the day
Rumour: IBM Will Try to Induce Mass Resignations This Month Using R.T.O. (Just Like Amazon Does This Month)
Amazon will start some of this in March, sources have told us
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, January 01, 2025
IRC logs for Wednesday, January 01, 2025
Last Day of 2024 Was Spent by Brittany Day Publishing Only Fake 'Articles' (LLM Slop) About "Linux", Joined by Serial Slopper Brian Fagioli
Not even a holiday was enough to stop Day from "spamming" the Web with fake 'articles' (LLM slop) about "Linux"
Gemini Links 01/01/2025: Looking Back at 2024 and Happy 2025
Links for the day
Addendum: What the Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC) Really Is
Not serum free light chains (SFLC)
Microsoft FakeHub: Identity Theft in Microsoft GitHub (Microsoft Won't Bother Addressing It; It Gives a False Impression of Adoption by GNU/Linux Veterans)
This is the same company that kept intact deleted accounts and counted them as if they're live and active (to hide the gradual abandonment and demise of the "hub")
Microsoft Tries to Force People Into Vista 11 by Stopping Vista 10 Patching, Herding Them Into TPMdom
It's backfiring
CyberShow Blog Upgraded, RSS Feed Added
CyberShow Blog has just had somewhat of a facelift
Sitting on a Mountain of Money (Almost 8 Million Dollars) is "Pro Bono"
Does the general public realise what SFC is?
Software Freedom Conservancy Inc (SFC) Lost Revenue and Also Got Rid of "Senior Director of Diversity and Inclusion" (Sage A Sharp, Formerly Known as Sarah Sharp, Who Ran an Ill-Spirited Campaign Against Linus Torvalds, Theodore Tso, and Other Prominent Linux Developers)
Not much needs to be said; a little needs to be shown (from an authoritative source, the IRS)
In Operating Systems, Google Was the Biggest Winner in 2024
Nevertheless, 10% of the managers are to be laid off shortly (after a leak led to confirmation by the CEO)
FSF-EEE (Colonial Splinter Group Based in Germany) Promotes Microsoft
New and misleading
Did GAFAM or IBM 'Downgrade' Pensions to 'Insurance' (Which Can be Denied)?
'Insurance' does not mean what it may sound like
Gemini Protocol Continued to Grow in 2024
it's no longer hosted from home
Geoffrey Knauth, FSF President and Treasurer, Comments on the FSF Raising Over $300,000
Now almost $304,000
Links 01/01/2025: Whistleblowers Shunned, EU/Germany Blasts Twitter (X, MElon) Interference
Links for the day
Mother of OpenAI Whistleblower Says Her Son Was Murdered (He Accused OpenAI of Copyright Violations at a Massive Scale, OpenAI is Running Out of Money That It Borrowed)
"Mother of OpenAI Whistleblower Alleges He Was Murdered, Says There Were Signs of Struggle"
Housekeeping and Productivity
The less we tinker with those things (system administration tasks), the more we can write and curate links
The Engineering Side in 2024: A Look Back, Taking Stock
uptime was somewhere around 99.95%
Dr. Andy Farnell Nominates Gromit the Dog "as an Unlikely Hacker Hero."
The world needs more decent engineers
The Free Software Foundation's (FSF) Holiday Fund-Raising Campaign Reaches About $303,000
in some parts of the US it's still 2024
[Meme] The Microsoft Syndrome
Typical Microsoftism
Gemini Links 01/01/2025: Reflecting on 2024 and FSMs
Links for the day
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
IRC logs for Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Links 31/12/2024: Another Jeju Air Plane Has Severe Landing Gear Issue (Cannot Blame Birds Anymore), Turku Quits Twitter/X
Links for the day
2025 Coming. "Lawsuits are temporary. Glory is forever. Go public."
another promising year for us
Free Software Foundation (FSF) Raises about $50,000 After Saying We Should Put Pressure on Microsoft, Might Exceed $300,000 in Total Before 2025 (Boston Time)
FSF fund-raiser now at 292k US dollars. Spectacular growth, rising at a pace of about $20k per day!
Brittany Day Unleashes Microsoft Propaganda About Linux, Likely Generated by Microsoft LLM to Strategically Googlebomb a Topic
Yes, it's definitely LLM slop
Gemini Links 31/12/2024: Default Apps 2024 and Google News RSS Woes
Links for the day
Links 31/12/2024: 'Open'AI Has Run Out of Money Again, Venezuela Fines TikTok, Germany Warns X/Twitter Over Election Interference, Google Search Takedowns Out of Control
Links for the day
Gemini Links 31/12/2024: Google's Evil and VF-1 1.0.0 is Out
Links for the day
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Monday, December 30, 2024
IRC logs for Monday, December 30, 2024