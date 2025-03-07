Bonum Certa Men Certa

Under IBM, After Killing OpenSource.com, the Next Casualty May be "Community Blog" of the Fedora Project

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 07, 2025

This coincides with rumours about Red Hat layoffs; opensource.com was culled in the wave of prior layoffs

Say goodbye to the "Community Blog". Next: the community.

They want to fold that onto more focused forums because, according to them, running some WordPress site is too much technical overhead: (probably untrue; I maintain many WordPress sites; so does Fedora)

Proposal to move Community Blog to Fedora Discussion

If it's just some category or section in forums, then it's not a blog. No more "Community Blog".

It sounds like they already made the decision/s. Now they have this "consultation" for optics (while trying to convince people of one particular outcome, expecting only "yes men" in the comments).

Remember that IBM cut many other things in Fedora, including the most prominent staff. There are "Red Hat Layoffs" (except in name). Anything that does not directly make money has got to go for executives to take home (or rake in) hundreds of millions of dollars in bonuses.

The company need not do well to cheat "the market" (Wall Street).

Fedora is no longer about choice, either. IBM cuts it piecewise, gradually, to evade negative publicity.

