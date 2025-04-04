LLM Slop as Attack Vector on the Reputation of Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 04, 2025,

updated Apr 04, 2025



Microsoft truly hates Linux, it only pretends otherwise. Microsoft knows that as long as GNU/Linux exists it'll struggle to charge people for Windows. As psydroid put it last night, they are now trying to "sell a thin client for the price of a decent PC Microsoft Edition(TM)" (there are new links there for context).

Heck, Microsoft's stock has fallen more than 18% since my birthday.

So expect more FUD, sabotage, and underhanded tactics.

There tends to be this "talking point" about LLMs as a security risk, even if there's no coherent explanation of this point. There are, however, many that say LLMs attack reputations and there are already many lawsuits to that effect.

How about attacks on the reputation of the most widely used kernel, Linux? This was linuxsecurity.com a couple of days ago:

It's just SEO spam with "Linux" and "security" thrown in. It's also LLM slop:

But get a load of this (same day):

LLM slop:

They basically try to say that running the computer under your own control and not something lousy which puts Microsoft in control is somehow the real security risk. This smear has real ramifications, as seen earlier this week in this article which is shilling WSL (i.e. Windows) because it speaks of "Secure Boot [that] causes issues". The article gives "5 reasons I stopped dual-booting Windows and Linux on my PC" (Microsoft is sabotaging Linux). The really bad thing about the above is that it's not even a real article but LLM slop, likely produced by a Microsoft-controlled LLM (training is not autonomous) based on a Microsoft "training set".

"I talked to Khaytsus a few days ago," psydruid added, "and being the Fedora pusher he is he told me that Debian not supporting Secure Boot properly means it's broken somehow" (no, 'Secure Boot' is what's perpetually broken, Fedora is just trying to impose it on everyone, as does IBM). "I wonder if that's a US thing to not want to understand that not everyone wants or needs UEFI, Secure Boot and Pluton," psydruid concluded.

The attacks on Linux have escalated to information warfare. █