Open Source Initiative (OSI) Privacy Fiasco in Detail: What Was Reported to the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 05, 2025,

updated Apr 05, 2025



At the start of this month we showed growing anger at the way the Open Source Initiative (OSI) was being run. People devoted the original (or true) mission of the the Open Source Initiative (OSI) were upset; they are still not happy. The "election" changed nothing. The "election" was just yet another scandal - one we'll elaborate on later in the month using new evidence.

A month ago the the Open Source Initiative (OSI) was reported to the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA). Now would be an OK time to examine the complaint and its nature, without focusing on the "messenger" (reporter).

The CPPA complaint has been obtained by us. "Well," the reporter said, "they sent it to me as a PDF but here it is."

We've taken weeks to study the contents and last month was a busy month for OSI scandals , so we chose to revisit the matter at a later point. We hope to finish this whole lot within a week, then move on to election, lobbying etc.

In the introduction and the previous part we explained why this matters and today we'll touch the 'gory' details. There's too much to cover in one single part.

"No matter the end result," the reporter explained, "this is negligent on the part of OSI. The list was still publicly available as of yesterday. I made sure to capture that... I requested a copy of the complaint in full from CPPA."

"On 03/03/2025, I filed a complaint with the California Privacy Protection Agency re: Open Source Initiative, HELIOS, interim director and any other party associated with the sharing of private information of 589 members in 2021 to present."

"While the CPPA does only pursue complaints against businesses and not non-profits typically, they will in some cases."

"The OSI was incorporated with ESR as President and Ian Murdock as secretary in 1999."

"After Perens left OSI, the same ESR re-emerged at OSI but was banned after only a few days at OSI. Ian, [the] Debian founder, passed away in 2015."

There's a lot more to the complaint and we shall be dealing with that in the coming days. Below is a "teaser" or "preview". █