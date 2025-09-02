Bonum Certa Men Certa

Admission That a Third Party (or Parties) Funds the SLAPPs Against Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 02, 2025

Sea foam on the beach

There are many different sayings along the lines of shut up (or keep quiet), it is an opportunity to look smart rather than foolish.

As a Litigant in Person I've already spent thousands of hours (billable by the way) studying management of costs at the UK High Court. If a third party participates in funding litigation against us, then it becomes complicit and thus liable. We can pursue compensation and pursue (by virtue of law, even discovery/subpoena) the identities of funding sources. Put in simple terms, Garrett [1, 2] has just shot his own foot* and it doesn't help that he's picking on my wife while liaising with a violent Serial Strangler (of women) from Microsoft. As we put it back in March, "Judges Would Never Rule for Men Who Strangle Women or Against Women Who Merely Wrote Articles About Abuse They Had Received From Men" (that article has aged well).

We already conveyed to them weeks ago that we'd pursue full accountability, including costs. This can end up costing them over a million dollars.

_____

* Was he drunk when he wrote this?

To the best of my knowledge nobody in this picture ever dated anyone else in this picture but it absolutely looks like we're on our third set of complicated arrangements and we need to record this to pay our lawyers

“It is better for some one to think you're a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt. Never miss a good chance to shut up. Live in such a way that you would not be ashamed to sell your parrot to the town gossip.“ — Will Rogers: performer, actor, and humorous social commentato

