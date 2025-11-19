Bonum Certa Men Certa

Fake News Sites Made by LLMs Are Lying With Confidence (IBM and Red Hat Layoffs)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 19, 2025

This was 4 minutes ago (one of so many):

After nearly 20 years at IBM, the time has come for me to say goodbye. Over these years, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside world-class professionals across the globe.

But this is fake news made by LLM bots:

Slop or fake: Red Hat’s Kernel Talent Drain: David Howells’ Exit Signals Deeper Woes

Notice who gets named:

Red Hat’s Kernel Talent Drain: David Howells’ Exit Signals Deeper Woes

Citing this:

David Hildenbrand landed a patch into yesterday's Linux 6.18-rc6 kernel that acknowledges his departure soon from Red Hat

So it is not the same person. We mentioned this one yesterday.

LLM slop is really bad. Consider the report we put in Daily Links earlier today, "Google Pulls Down Hey Hi (AI) Chatbot After It Accuses Senator of Terrible Crime" (changed to "Google Sweating After Its AI Accuses Senator of Terrible Crime").

Slop just doesn't work, but it is made to simply appear credible because of the grammar.

Sadly, the "FOMO" effect has been motivating some fine news sites to try dumb experiments with slop. The above used to be a real news site, but they turned it into a slopfarm about a year ago.

Today it is infesting "bsd" or "linux" in Google News:

Slop or fake: OpenBSD in 2025: The Security Fortress Defying Modern Tech Trends

Slop or fake: OpenZFS 2.4-rc4: Squeezing Speed from Silicon as Stable Launch Looms

Slop or fake: FreeBSD 15.0 Edges Closer to Launch: RC1 Ushers in Cloud Fixes and Stability Gains

All of those are fake with wholly irrelevant slop image. Also about "linux" (the above are BSDs):

Slop or fake: SUSE’s Agama 18: Revolutionizing Linux Installs with Smarter Storage and Enterprise Edge

Slop or fake: RADV’s Rise: How Valve and AMD Are Reshaping Linux Graphics in Late 2025

Slop or fake: Intel’s LASS Leap: Fortifying Linux Security in Kernel 6.19

So in one single say this slopfarm has managed to "invade" Google News in relation to "bsd" or "linux" at least 7 times. Why does Google News allow it?

