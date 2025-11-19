Fake News Sites Made by LLMs Are Lying With Confidence (IBM and Red Hat Layoffs)

This was 4 minutes ago (one of so many):

But this is fake news made by LLM bots:

Notice who gets named:

Citing this:

So it is not the same person. We mentioned this one yesterday.

LLM slop is really bad. Consider the report we put in Daily Links earlier today, "Google Pulls Down Hey Hi (AI) Chatbot After It Accuses Senator of Terrible Crime" (changed to "Google Sweating After Its AI Accuses Senator of Terrible Crime").

Slop just doesn't work, but it is made to simply appear credible because of the grammar.

Sadly, the "FOMO" effect has been motivating some fine news sites to try dumb experiments with slop. The above used to be a real news site, but they turned it into a slopfarm about a year ago.

Today it is infesting "bsd" or "linux" in Google News:

All of those are fake with wholly irrelevant slop image. Also about "linux" (the above are BSDs):

So in one single say this slopfarm has managed to "invade" Google News in relation to "bsd" or "linux" at least 7 times. Why does Google News allow it? █