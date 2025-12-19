Microsoft, Over 120 Billion Dollars in Debt, Prepares Next Round of Mass Layoffs (After Christmas)

Microsoft has grown increasingly irrelevant (see above) and the mass layoffs have been happening every month this year. Microsoft sacked over 30,000 this year alone (by our count) and its minions, who got arrested for strangulation (whilst employed by Microsoft), decided to fling a SLAPP at us.

Microsoft has long been in the business of organised crimes, but authorities don't want to (or get bribed not to) hold it accountable for real crimes. That means that journalism about the reality surrounding Microsoft is ever more essential.

Microsoft is not managing to pay back its debt (plus interest payments on this debt), it keeps growing all the time (the debt is nowadays growing by about 2-3 billion dollars per month) and just imagine how much worse it'll get once the slop bubble pops. It's really unclear if Microsoft can survive this decade, more so given how its circular financing or fraudulent accounting/funding (e.g. paying companies to pretend to be its "clients") resembles Enron. Microsoft might, instead, try to attack the people who talk about those things.

Based on the online "rumour mill", Microsoft is already planning the next "megacull"; some workers hope that joining a union will protect them, as we showed some days ago, but in reality those Microsoft employees are a liability to such unions.

As for GitHub, which is an attack on Free software, what we published earlier this week aged well; shortly afterwards Microsoft exposed the fact that GitHub was having a financial crisis (it wanted to charge users/projects). LinkedIn is the same. These acquisitions will end up like Skype, leaving Microsoft debt-saddled not just due to costs of takeover but also operational losses. █