Open Source Initiative (OSI) Not Doing Its Job, Instead It's Promoting Microsoft Ponzi Schemes

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 07, 2026,
updated Jan 07, 2026

Looking at the calendar, tomorrow or tonight the Open Source Initiative (OSI) - already orphaned or decapitated since late September - reaches a milestone of neglect.

The OSI's blog has been quiet for 3 weeks.

The latest 4 posts were all composed/published by a Microsoft operative, funded by Microsoft:

Top Open Source licenses in 2025: Microsoft post

And the site they were meant to manage as a successor/heir/continuity for opensource.org has been inactive for 6 months (it'll be 6 months tomorrow):

OpenSource.net front page

To quote the "About" page: "OpenSource.net launched in response to the halt of Opensource.com operations by supervising entity Red Hat, which supports the move. This includes facilitating the republishing of selected, previously published material from Opensource.com for the archives of OpenSource.net with the project’s community manager Seth Kenlon continuing to play an advisory and supporting role."

Also, based on the timing, it was a response to Techrights' repeated criticism of what IBM had done to Opensource.com. We covered this at the time. Our predictions were on target; the site perished. Opensource.com and OpenSource.net are both, in effect, dead/zombie sites.

Meanwhile, shouldn't the OSI do its real job?

The OSI really had one or two jobs, which are interconnected; one was to approve "Open Source" licences sent its way and the other was to "enforce" or "protect" the brand (an overlapping task).

A new year has begun and AOSP (Android Open Source Project) is going sort of proprietary in the same way Signal did. Fake "openness"... code dumps (Google will now only release Android source code twice a year) or AOSP where the "O" stands for "Opaque".

Where's the OSI amid all this? Taking money from Google. Its previous President had come from Google.

OSI will just be (or remain) like a bunch of lobbyists for GAFAM, which means that instead of enforcing Open Source as a brand they will clamour over "HEY HI" because Microsoft paid them to do it.

In short, today's OSI writes Microsoft blog posts, doesn't maintain the site IBM entrusted it to run, and doesn't do anything to protect the brand "Open Source"; instead it participates in Microsoft's Ponzi scheme, which helps Microsoft distract from or excuse the mass layoffs.

