Not Journalism: Almost 80% of the 'Articles' We Saw About Torvalds and 'Vibe Coding' Are LLM Slop (Sometimes Slop Images)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 13, 2026



The real issue is, Torvalds who created Git as a solution to proprietary prison is entertaining Microsoft's own proprietary prison

Yes, we've seen the slop. Many domains (slopfarms) say that Torvalds uses slop as code and one operative of the Linux Foundation wrote about it for ZDNet. We saw only 3-4 real articles out of about 20 (the rest are slop).

To be clear, the the main fact about Torvalds is him being way outside his ballpark (not his area, not a kernel) and what code "looks" like says nothing about correctness, maintainability etc.

So Torvalds is not debunking anything here.

The main issue, to us , is his hypocrisy on GitHub. Since he created Git to be a free (GitHub is proprietary) solution to the issue a colleague introduced with BitKeeper he really must understand that he helps Microsoft's network effect here.

Some site cited me about this, stating: "The enthusiastic reception of Torvalds’s experiment quickly met with sharp criticism. Techrights blogger Roy Schestowitz, in a post titled “‘Vice Coding’ is Not ‘AI’, It’s a Sewer, It Is Junk,” dismissed vibe coding as “code is a liability,” echoing a sentiment voiced by author Cory Doctorow. Critics argue that AI‑generated code can introduce subtle bugs, security vulnerabilities, and licensing ambiguities that are difficult to detect without rigorous human review.

"Schestowitz also linked the debate to larger corporate dynamics, noting that Microsoft has been reclassifying products such as Office and GitHub under the “AI” banner to inflate perceived value amid financial scrutiny. The implication, according to detractors, is that the hype around AI may be masking deeper quality and accountability issues."

Sadly, this too seems to have come from a slopfarm:

This is what we've sort of dubbed "slop about slop" or slopfarms existing for almost nothing except to make hype or buzz about slop; they're trying to justify their own existence and automate the process so as to overwhelm - by brute force - meaningful articles with actual signal/thought. It's biased (by their maintainers) bots arguing with humans to sell more bots. █

Image source: Bitkeeper logo