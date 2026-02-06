Linux Foundation Operative Says We and Our Software All "Owe an Enormous Debt of Gratitude" to a Software Patents Reinforcer

Gratitude to people who became millionaires out of a patent ('protection') racket

SJVN (Steven Vaughan-Nichols), a marketing operative of the Linux Foundation (they openly market his articles as a service; they funnel money to help purchase puff pieces about oneself ), has said that "Linux and open-source software owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the Open Invention Network (OIN)." (Follow the PR money.)

Really, is that so? With members like IBM and Microsoft, OIN exists to crush opposition to software patents and insist that, instead, we should all simply coexist with them. I've had interactions with OIN's people - including the CEO - for almost 20 years. They're not what they claim to be. In my view, and the FFII's as well, OIN represents at least part of the problem.

OIN isn't the solution, it's not our solution; it exists to serve large American (and Japanese) companies.

An associate has meanwhile taken note of digital threats as the biggest threats, albeit says some people are "too slow" to notice that. "It is being fought there already," he argues, "going back at least 12 years" while the likes of EFF and Linux Foundation actively participate in the aggression (they're paid by the aggressors). OIN presents itself as a peaceful pact, but in reality it is just a giant protection racket, bolstered and funded by some of the largest (or most prolific/dependent) holders of software patents. The last thing they want is to lose those patents. The last thing they can tolerate is SOFTWARE FREEDOM.

Speaking of which, and talking of "controlled opposition", recall what we said today about Microsoft Amutable (another Microsoft proxy disguised as a "Linux company"), having also mentioned how Red Hat serves Microsoft with kill switches or "... with back doors and fake 'security'..." (c.f. CALEA and CALEA2).

Many companies, any time they say "security" actually mean back doors (controlled by the Good Guys!) and when they speak of patent "peace" they advertise a protection racket. █