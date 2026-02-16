Bonum Certa Men Certa

"AboutCode" is a Microsoft Proxy and Microsoft's Acquisition of the OSI Advances Via OSI Moles

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 16, 2026

2 weeks ago:

Ensuring the Long-Term Sustainability of ClearlyDefined: OSI and AboutCode Sign MoU (Microsoft deal with Microsoft announced by Microsoft)

Further down:

Against this backdrop, AboutCode emerged as a natural and mission-aligned partner. AboutCode is a public-benefit nonprofit with deep expertise in license compliance and Open Source data, and it is the creator and maintainer of ScanCode, one of the core tools used by ClearlyDefined. Importantly, AboutCode’s leadership includes Philippe Ombredanne and Thomas Steenbergen, co-founders of ClearlyDefined and long-standing contributors to the ecosystem.

Microsoft-salaried Vidal in Microsoft's GitHub (proprietary):

clearlydefined latest changes

Latest changes.

update members page and add mou blog

Update members page and also add Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between OSI and AboutCode

AboutCode's Web site:

aboutcode: Microsoft, proprietar

Microsoft plays a "shell game" centred around a zombie organisation, OSI, which is already thoroughly infiltrated by Microsoft and keeps promoting proprietary software, plagiarism, GPL violations etc.

All we do is document all this as objectively as possible while presenting direct evidence anybody can verify; then they libel us (on GAFAM's payroll!) and repeatedly try to censor us. Just like their one and true master, Microsoft.

Days ago it was confirmed that the OSI's interim chief is also shadowed by Microsoft's Vidal (Microsoft pays his salary).

