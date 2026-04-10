April 15: Richard Stallman to Speak at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas

Richard Stallman will speak at 4pm on April 15 at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas.

Title: Free/Libre Software and Freedom in the Digital Society

Computing and software put people's freedom in danger, as the usual practices nowadays give software developers and "service" providers power over the users. Resisting this requires that the software you use be free/libre, and that you do your own computing activities on your own computers, not on companies' servers.

Nonfree programs and online "services" are often designed to snoop on users, restrict users, control users and/or manipulate uesers. Meanwhile the War on Sharing, with its DRM, aims to stop people from sharing copies of published works. Machine learning, which we should not presume constitutes "intelligence", can cause various injustices.

The talk will present an alternative to "age verification" schemes that all enable identifying each and every user, facilitating Orwellian monitoring and repression.

Location: Husain Auditorium (room 2.216), Computer Science Building, 2317 Speedway, Austin.

Time: 16:00

As usual, the event will have around an hour of presentation followed by an hour of Q&A.

Please bring cash in case you wish to buy some FSF gear.