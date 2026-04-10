Raw: Extensive Evidence of Red Hat's Mass Layoffs in China (IBM Meets Geopolitics)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 10, 2026



As promised this morning [1, 2, 3], here are some internal communications about the mass layoffs, which are a fact, not mere "rumours" or "hearsay".

Sorry for the families of the "Linux geeks" that IBM has just fired. IBM's management does not understand what it is selling.

This has nothing to do with workers' performance. This is about nationality!

Notice the broad scope above. Over 300 engineers got cut off in one fell swoop like they were enemies of their employer; the salespeople can stay, if only just to sell (in Mandarin) for a company that treats China like an enemy country. █