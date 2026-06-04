SLAPP Censorship - Part 98 Out of 200: Microsoft Threatening Real Security Researcher With Criminal Investigation for Talking About Microsoft's Bug Doors/Back Doors

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2026



The crime should be the back doors (deliberate attack on every user's data protection), not talking about those back doors

Related: Last Month Matthew Garrett Said Ridiculous Things After His Spouse Had Called Him a "Rapist", Now He's Trying to Take the Site Offline and Put My Family in Prison | Matthew J. Garrett Has Just Sent a Threat to Put My Wife and I in Prison Because His Own Spouse Says He's a Rapist | Five Years Ago, After We Broke the Story About Richard Stallman Rejoining the FSF's Board, All Hell Broke Loose (for Me and My Family) | High-Level Criminals Associate Privacy With Crime Because They Want Privacy Only for Themselves (Control But No Accountability)

As a crucial reminder, among the attack dogs connected to Microsoft there is someone who keeps sending us threats ("to kill", say the cops); some were actually on Microsoft's payroll!

What have we done to deserve this?

Well, it has long been known that Microsoft's BitLocker is intentionally back doored [1, 2], so of course Garrett the non-expert promoted it repeatedly! He kept giving credibility to things that are not secure (and apropos restricted boot, now "Nightmare Eclipse" debunks this fake security 'religion').

Today's Daily Links are partly replicated below (the last one shows how it is connected to what Garrett keeps promoting like crazy, even if time after time it's shown to be detrimental to security).

Microsoft Threatening Security Researcher An anonymous security researcher called “Nightmare Eclipse” has been publishing a series of significant security exploits against Microsoft Windows—including one that breaks BitLocker. Microsoft has threatened legal action against the researcher. Lots of recriminations are being traded back and forth.

Microsoft under fire for threatening security researcher with criminal investigation On Wednesday, Microsoft published a blog post criticizing the researcher, who goes by the handle “Nightmare Eclipse,” for publicly disclosing a series of bugs, including BlueHammer, RedSun, UnDefend, and YellowKey. The flaws affected products such as the Windows built-in antivirus engine Defender and the disk-encryption tool BitLocker.

Microsoft Tries to Calm Legal Threat Fears After Zero-Day Disclosure Backlash Details remain unknown, but it appears there was a disagreement between the researcher and Microsoft during a vulnerability disclosure process. The researcher then decided to release the details of several vulnerabilities that had not been reported to Microsoft. The list includes RedSun (CVE-2026-41091), UnDefend (CVE-2026-45498), BlueHammer (CVE-2026-33825), YellowKey (CVE-2026-45585), GreenPlasma, and MiniPlasma. Most of these vulnerabilities can be exploited to escalate privileges. YellowKey allows an attacker to bypass BitLocker protection, and UnDefend is a Microsoft Defender denial-of-service (DoS) vulnerability.

Zero-day exploit completely defeats default Windows 11 BitLocker protections A zero-day exploit circulating online allows people with physical access to a Windows 11 system to bypass default BitLocker protections and gain complete access to an encrypted drive within seconds.

Dead eclipse ☛ Nightmare Eclipse One of them was JonasLyk, he did most work, I just did the emotional support part. But he found a way to violate secure boot trust, it's not a full secure boot bypass but it breaks the guarantees secure boot is supposed provide. We believe this be used to compromise confidential virtual machines but we're not really sure if that's possible since we don't have access to such technologies. One thing we're sure of, is it fully bypasses bitlocker.

What's noteworthy here is that, according to TechCrunch, Microsoft was "threatening [the] security researcher with criminal investigation" for merely doing the right thing. Oh, how well we can relate. If nobody takes a stance against chronic deceit, violent misogyny, sheer cruelty and fraud at Microsoft [1, 2], who is left to improve society?

Every member of society has an implicit duty to give something back or an obligation to report misconduct. If not, one can become part of the problem (complicity). █

"A living man can be enslaved and reduced to the historic condition of an object. But if he dies in refusing to be enslaved, he reaffirms the existence of another kind of human nature which refuses to be classified as an object." -Albert Camus

Previously:

Image source: Albert Camus, Nobel prize winner, half-length portrait, seated at desk, facing left, smoking cigarette