GNU/Linux Estimated at 8% "Market Share" Today (in statCounter)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 15, 2026,

updated Jul 15, 2026



Amid large waves of Microsoft layoffs (Windows included) we see a major shift.

GNU/Linux gaining. It is gaining fast. Take a quick look at statCounter.

Days ago it said 7.1%, then 7.3% or 7.4%. Today it's at over 7.5%, i.e. 8% if rounding up to whole numbers.

Why the sudden change? We don't know. statCounter might know, or would know best. Their algorithms are proprietary.

Either way, it's not hard to see that the gains are at the expense of Windows, maybe some of OS X too.

In the US, it's at 12% for GNU/Linux (or almost 15% if one includes ChromeOS, says statCounter). Windows is down to an all-time low of 52.83%. █