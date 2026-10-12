"My Hands Are Shaking While Writing" About IBM's Mass Layoffs at Red Hat (Bluewashing)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 12, 2026,

updated Oct 12, 2026



Last month: Red Hat Lost 2,000 Staff (Net Loss)

Hours ago:

Those aren't the words spoken by people who voluntarily leave a job.

Shame, shame, shame on the corporate media for not covering Red Hat's layoffs this year. It's not some unintentional oversight, this is intentional!

I used to confront The Register MS about this, as I pointed out that IBM had paid them. Their editor didn't deny this, he just insisted that the money had no impact on their reporting. Nonsense.

Red Hat is shrinking and shrinking and shrinking and shrinking... it's shrinking out of existence.

Nobody in the media wants to cover this. It's like EPO Cocainegate

A week ago I contacted several European publishers, including some that I previously spoke to by telephone and/or E-mail. Nobody wants to cover what goes on at the EPO. Nobody.

The "Moscow Standard" has gone international.

Journalism is "treason". █

"I think it’s fair to say the whole media sector is in crisis. Media organizations and journalists are hurting, and have been hurting for a very long time. There are obviously many, many reasons for that, most of them outside of media organizations’ control. But not all. There are three aspects of this hurt that I want to focus on: money, eyeballs, and trust. I don’t think it’s controversial to say journalism cannot thrive without these three. The point I want to make to you today is this: Media organizations have materially helped create the crisis they currently find themselves in, by being uncritical and naïve about the tech sector and power dynamics of its products and services. I don’t think I need to convince anyone in this room that tech sector’s power is currently not checked in any meaningful way. Heads of state wait hat in hand on its leaders, legislation is being shaped by its interests to the detriment of everything else, regulatory action takes years if not decades, and usually ends up with a slap on the wrist." -Last week