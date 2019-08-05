Damage Control Mode: Satya Nadella Fleeing Lundgren After Realising What Microsoft Had Done

Overview

Barry Dorrans (Microsoft employee) bragging about legal clout on Twitter just two days ago: “Who has better lawyers? Capital One or Microsoft?” –Barry Dorrans ( @blowdart ) August 3, 2019

Remember who Bill Gates was born to (his father and his law firm)

Summary: Microsoft’s sole way to defend itself from the person whom it unjustly sent to prison is to run away, even emptying entire buildings for a whole day (to avoid confronting the actual issues)

T HE management at Microsoft wouldn’t be wrong to assume that it is virtually above the law. As we noted last month, nobody was arrested after Microsoft had bribed — something the company does all around the world, typically with complete impunity (if not de facto immunity, too).

To Microsoft, Eric Lundgren is ‘nobody’; they know they can play him like a dry leaf on an old tree. Sometimes, however, things get a little more intense, especially when the media gets involved. In future parts we’ll show how Microsoft threatened the media (for ‘daring’ to share Lundgren’s story and tell his side of the story).

Today we tell a story which, as far as we’re aware, nobody covered before.

“The day before I went to prison,” Lundgren told me, “I stopped by Microsoft’s HQ [headquarter] asking to speak to Satya Nadella (CEO)…”

–Eric Lundgren I responded by clarifying that “he’s not their boss. Gates is. Gates can fire him any time” (he has by far the most clout in the Board).

We’ve clarified this point here many times before; Nadella is relatively young for this role and we believe he’s in it mostly for the “new Microsoft” delusion (same policies, new faces). He’s used for their perception management strategy. Moreover, Microsoft has a serious intolerance and racism issue. That’s a fact and they are aware of it, there are many lawsuits from employees about it. Nadella is terrible at speaking (not the accent but the substance; see for example “Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: women, don’t ask for a raise”) and he’s easier for the Board to ‘control’.

But anyway, back to Lundgren’s story, he actually went to meet Nadella. “I happened to be with a Netflix film-crew and instead of bringing him down,” he told me, “they evacuated the building. Literally everyone left out the back and guards manned the elevators. It’s all on film.

“I looked outside and sure enough — all the cars in the HQ Parking lot were gone.”

–Eric Lundgren “You heard it here first.”

Maybe an exclusive for us, but that’s not what’s important.

“So,” he continued: “When I asked the guards, “I am here to see MSFT CEO” they replied, “Well — As you can see outside, I think he is enjoying the sunny weather”…

I told him “it would be a PR disaster if he spoke” (because what Microsoft had done was indefensible).

Lundgren recalled: “I then asked, “Do you know who I am?” and he said, “You’re Clifford Eric Lundgren and you just dropped off petitions at our other campus”… So then I said, “Well.. I don’t care — I’ll wait to speak to Satya Nadella for as long as it takes…”

“The guard replied, “Sir, we know you don’t have a lot of time left.. You may want to spend it with your family.”

“The last 13 months of my life were hell and the (3) years leading up to it.. I really hope good can come from all this.”

–Eric Lundgren “He was right too.. I was scheduled to self-surrender the very next day.”

So that’s the story about how Microsoft’s CEO responded to this PR disaster — one of Microsoft’s own making.

“The last 13 months of my life were hell,” Lundgren told me, “and the (3) years leading up to it.. I really hope good can come from all this. My plan is to keep fighting eWaste and helping people. I just need to be smarter at how I go about doing so.”

Microsoft has a lot of lawyers and PR agencies. They even edit Wikipedia and they can defame Lundgren with impunity (as they do; wait for future parts). They can control the media, e.g. by retaliating against publishers (taking away “access”, not buying ads anymore, ending relationships with a company like Netflix etc.)

In fact, “when I published EPO leaks,” I told Lundgren, “the EPO started silencing media companies in Europe” (often by paying them and threatening them). It’s not just a theory; we have documented facts that prove this. In the above case, think along the lines of, “if you cover Eric blah blah… we will stop buying ads etc.” (ads are reverse-bribe-type media leverage and we have internal Microsoft documents showing how they do it and plan it). But that’s a subject for another part and another day. █

