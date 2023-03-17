03.17.23

Gemini version available ♊︎

New Talk: Richard Stallman Explains His Problem With Rust (Trademark Restrictions), Openwashing (Including Linux Kernel), Machine Learning, and the JavaScript Trap

Posted in Free/Libre Software, FSF, GNU/Linux, Site News, Videos at 9:31 pm by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Video download link | md5sum 750dda35e5a1c938a6b961483896da2b
RMS Pre-LibrePlanet Talk (Richard Stallman Gave a Talk Hours Ago)
Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivative Works 4.0

Summary: Richard Stallman’s talk is now available above (skip to 18:20 to get to the talk; the volume was improved over time, corrected at the sender’s end)

The video above is a recording of the talk Richard M. Stallman (RMS) gave some hours ago. It was a live stream, broadcast by the Free Software Foundation. He founded it many years ago (the GNU Project turns 40 later this year and he turned 70 yesterday). The talk itself starts about 20 minutes into the video above; I had started recording about 15 minutes before the scheduled time of the talk.

At the start, Dr. Stallman notes that he cannot comment much about technical aspects of Rust, but he remains concerned (for a year already) about the trademark aspects. He is still receiving no clarification or assurances on the matter. Previously he suggested forking it and calling it something like “crust” (in a talk or a session he did with several Brazilian hackers).

“Openwashing” is not alluded to by that name. But he explains why Linux (the kernel) is non-free. He then comments on Debian including blobs in the installer (as of months ago). He mentions “Respect(s) Your Freedom” and alludes to various peripherals with code inside them. He suggests not being too judgemental of such microprocessors. Cameras, keyboards, and memory sticks, he says, typically have some small computers in them. “Our ultimate goal is that all those should contain free software also,” he stresses. To quote: “We hope to hope that in the future we’ll be able to [...] replace the non-free programs at a lower level of the products.”

He asks for a distinction between software coming inside a piece of hardware and stuff the user adds to it later. These are growing challenges.

He speaks of Machine Learning and rejects the term “AI” (“Hey Hi!”). He compares it to “dissociated press” — a very old term, not a buzzword or a misnomer. It’s not just the name of Zonker’s site (Joe Brockmeier — formerly of Slashdot, Novell, Red Hat and more). He says that accuracy matters less in the case of art (like images) so generative algorithms may be OK, but he rejects chatbots the way Microsoft does that and hypes it up. He’s not impressed by the idea and warns about privacy aspects. He refers to Uber as “Guber” because it gives drivers “peanuts”.

“He says that visa or passport applications in the US require proprietary software on the site (JavaScript).”About 25 minutes into his talk the subject of “apps” (for so-called ‘smart’ phones) is brought up. He explains that many “smart” things are “full of malware” and “locked down”, designed to “attack freedom”. He cites the “war on drugs” to explain that prohibiting things that hurt society may lead to negative consequences. He wants to “divert society away” from proprietary software without it becoming oppressive (like bans). Governments should offer “freedom-respecting” ways of doing things, he says. He contacts some sites and public organisations by telephone, complaining about sites that impede Free software users, e.g. for a bus schedule. JavaScript is among his concerns. Days ago he explained to me that he was moving away from SearX due to JavaScript being harder to avoid.

He says that visa or passport applications in the US require proprietary software on the site (JavaScript). “I cannot sent a message to my congressional representatives,” he notes. He does not like how academic conferences are often done over Zoom. “I push on this whenever I have the opportunity to,” he says.

“He cautions against becoming “a society of sheeple”.”He complains about “thought monitoring” systems and schools that use FUD to prevent students using GNU/Linux — pupils who are connecting to the network with GNU/Linux-running devices. He gives some examples of the FUD he has heard of. He wants to encourage people to compete over comebacks — or ways to overcome such FUD tactics.

He cautions against becoming “a society of sheeple”. He says that visa or passport applications in the US require proprietary software on the site (JavaScript).

He finally (towards the end) makes a call for speaking invitations. He wants to be invited to speak and he repeatedly recommends a site which debunks defamatory claims about him.

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Reddit
  • email

Decor ᶃ Gemini Space

Below is a Web proxy. We recommend getting a Gemini client/browser.

Black/white/grey bullet button This post is also available in Gemini over at this address (requires a Gemini client/browser to open).

Decor ✐ Cross-references

Black/white/grey bullet button Pages that cross-reference this one, if any exist, are listed below or will be listed below over time.

Decor ▢ Respond and Discuss

Black/white/grey bullet button If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

DecorWhat Else is New

  1. Links 18/03/2023: Tor Browser 12.0.4 and Politics

    Links for the day

  2. Links 18/03/2023: Docker is Deleting Free Software Organisations

    Links for the day

  3. IRC Proceedings: Friday, March 17, 2023

    IRC logs for Friday, March 17, 2023

  4. New Talk: Richard Stallman Explains His Problem With Rust (Trademark Restrictions), Openwashing (Including Linux Kernel), Machine Learning, and the JavaScript Trap

    Richard Stallman's talk is now available above (skip to 18:20 to get to the talk; the volume was improved over time, corrected at the sender's end)

  5. Links 17/03/2023: CentOS Newsletter and News About 'Mr. UNIX' Ken Thompson Hopping on GNU/Linux

    Links for the day

  6. The European Patent Office's Central Staff Committee Explains the Situation at the EPO to the 'Yes Men' of António Campinos (Who is Stacking All the Panels)

    The EPO’s management is lying to staff (even right to their faces!) and it is actively obstructing attempts to step back into compliance with the law; elected staff representatives have produced detailed documents that explain the nature of some of the problems they’re facing

  7. Links 17/03/2023: Linux 6.2.7 and LibreSSL 3.7.1 Released

    Links for the day

  8. GNU/Linux in Honduras: 10% Market Share? (Updated)

    As per the latest statistics

  9. Links 17/03/2023: Update on John Deere’s Ongoing GPL Violations and PyTorch 2.0

    Links for the day

  10. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, March 16, 2023

    IRC logs for Thursday, March 16, 2023

  11. RMS: A Tour of Malicious Software, With a Typical Cell Phone as Example

    Tonight in Europe or this afternoon in America Richard M. Stallman (RMS), who turned 70 yesterday, gives a talk

  12. Skyfall for Sirius 'Open Source': A Second Pension Provider Starts to Investigate Serious (Sirius) Abuses

    Further to yesterday's update on Sirius ‘Open Source’ and its “Pensiongate” we can gladly report some progress following escalation to management; this is about tech and “Open Source” employees facing abuse at work, even subjected to crimes

  13. NOW: Pensions Lying, Obstructing and Gaslighting Clients After Months of Lies, Delays, and Cover-up (Amid Pension Fraud)

    The “Pensiongate” of Sirius ‘Open Source’ (the company which embezzled/robbed many workers for years) helps reveal the awful state of British pension providers, which are in effect enabling the embezzlement to carry on while lying to their clients

  14. Links 16/03/2023: War Escalations and More

    Links for the day

  15. Links 16/03/2023: OpenSSH 9.3 Released and WordPress 6.2 Release Candidate 2, Lapdock News

    Links for the day

  16. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

    IRC logs for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

  17. Links 16/03/2023: OpenSSL 3.1 Released, 10,000 More Staff Cut in Facebook, and Windows Loses 10% in Speed

    Links for the day

  18. Links 15/03/2023: Transmission 4.0.2 and Lots in Geminispace

    Links for the day

  19. Links 15/03/2023: Qubes OS 4.1.2, Mozilla Swallows Buzzwords

    Links for the day

  20. Founder of the Free Software Movement, Richard Stallman, Turns 70

    In some parts of the world it is already the 16th of the month; that’s the 70th birthday of Richard Stallman

  21. Links 15/03/2023: DietPi 8.15 and digiKam 7.10.0

    Links for the day

  22. Ken Thompson, Who Co-created UNIX, is Now Moving to Debian GNU/Linux (Raspbian)

    Ken Thompson has shared incredible news; he's moving to GNU/Linux

  23. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

    IRC logs for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

  24. Suspicions That Microsoft Has Begun Blocking Linux Developers From Russia (Updated)

    Microsoft’s GitHub, which is constantly shilled by the Linux Foundation, keeps censoring Free software while profiting from GPL violations; RMS turns 70 tomorrow and he would be wise to remind people to delete GitHub ASAP (he gives a talk the following day)

  25. Links 14/03/2023: AMD Defects and GNOME 44 Release Candidate

    Links for the day

  26. How Poorly 'Standard Life' Has Dealt With Pension Fraud

    Standard Life lied to me about investigating fraud committed in their name; to make matters worse, upon contacting them one week later (after they were supposed to get back to me) they're still not escalating, not even getting in touch, and victims of embezzlement are running out of patience, having already lose their pensions

  27. Remuneration and Pensions at the EPO Reduced (Relative to Inflation), Guaranteeing a Decline in Quality of Work

    Purchasing power is rapidly decreased and the EPO — sitting on a pile of cash illegally obtained — refuses to catch up; staff is concerned that life will become a lot harder and, as noted earlier today, this means worse quality of work, not just worse quality of life

  28. The EPO Treats Its Own Staff Like Trash and Quality/Legitimacy of the EPO's Work is, Expectedly, Reduced to Trash

    The Central Staff Committee at Europe’s second-largest institution (which grants European monopolies to corporations from all around the world) is very upset about a collective assault on the staff, which is already besieged and overworked, urged to grant as many monopolies as possible as quickly as possible, thus defeating the purpose of patent examination (if insufficient time is allocated, the patent application is assumed novel and presumed valid, hence granted)

  29. Links 14/03/2023: KDE Plasma 5.27.3 and Fedora Linux 38 Beta

    Links for the day

  30. Links 14/03/2023: Git 2.40.0 and Much SVB Fallout

    Links for the day

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts