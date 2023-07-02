07.02.23Gemini version available ♊︎
The Web is Shrinking, But GNU/Linux is Now at Highest Web Share We’ve Ever Seen on the Client Side
3.33% is the greatest market share we’ve ever seen it at (in this survey). Watch the red line:
Watch India, almost 16% GNU/Linux:
Windows at 26% globally, if one also counts Android:
Summary: Windows is losing its dominance and monopoly rents; the good news is that GNU/Linux (not ChromeOS but the freedom-respecting distros) is among the victors or among the platforms to gain, with considerable share gains in the global south