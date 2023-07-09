07.09.23

Gemini version available ♊︎

Canonical and IBM Are Turning Ubuntu and Fedora Into Microsoft Windows, Time to Adopt Real Community Distros

Posted in IBM, Servers, Ubuntu at 5:37 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Increasingly more about social engineering and legal ‘engineering’, not technical engineering

Rocky marathon: they keep moving the goalposts, this is OK
Just because you’re still on the ropes doesn’t mean you’re OK, Rocky

Summary: IBM, with its notorious army of aggressive lawyers and mountains of software patents, is trying to make RHEL proprietary and render Fedora ‘spyware’ (they know it’ll put off existing and potential users; later they can claim “reduced demand” for it and mothball the whole thing, rebranding it as “CentOS” after they had already fired Fedora management and then abandoned OpenSource.com and OpenOffice.org/LibreOffice); Canonical keeps up with evil by doing some of its own and they don't compete with Microsoft, so we can trust neither of them

FOR those who do not follow our Daily Links or don’t keep up/watch closely enough, here’s a quick recap. Less than a fortnight after IBM's "Red Bait" move (we’re tempted to say “dick move”, but that’s not polite or even "professional" enough) we saw Canonical keeping up by taking control of LXD (monopoly!) and pushing Snaps at DEBs’ expense (not unlike Red Bait with Flatpak). Snaps are a monopoly at the back end and Flatpak facilitates centralisation — including censorship — via Flathub (there are both technical and legal issues). It’s promotion of proprietary and monopoly. This can hurt forks and derivatives (Linux Mint blocked Snaps and created LMDE for good reasons). Maybe that’s the intention and the plan. Then, days ago, IBM found another way to upset the community and piss off slaves (volunteers). It promoted “telemetry” in Fedora [1, 2]. As for SUSE, it only issued some self-promotional words, but don’t trust SUSE. It’s the biggest pusher of proprietary software of them all, especially for SAP and Microsoft.

“Free software always adapted; now too it must adapt to survive and we need to reject “corporate” distros because they don’t have our (the community’s) interest at heart.”As we put it in Daily Links some days ago: “Telemetry” = we give you some software but still control it remotely, will pull data out of it (by default, as many people do not change these defaults). It’s not truly yours, we remotely observe its usage. What next? Remote activation? CSAM detection? Paywalls?

We also said: Snap’s back end is proprietary, so Canonical is trying to build a monopoly with non-Free software. Canonical promotes proprietary Microsoft spyware in the installer, casually promotes Windows (after Microsoft ‘incentivised’ Canonical to do this), and this trend goes years back. It is not a fluke and it won’t stop. There are back room deals.

IBM is not BLMFree software always adapted; now too it must adapt to survive and we need to reject “corporate” distros because they don’t have our (the community’s) interest at heart. Rocky Linux says it found a workaround, but IBM keeps pulling a fast one and escalating matters every few months (while the Free Software Foundation — the FSF — stays idle and silent, probably afraid or shy to criticise sponsors with many employees inside GNU projects).

“It’s certainly a lot more likely that Microsoft violates patents than Linux does [...] Basic operating system theory was pretty much done by the end of the 1960s. IBM probably owned thousands of really ‘fundamental’ patents [...] The fundamental stuff was done about half a century ago and has long, long since lost any patent protection.”

Linus Torvalds, 2007

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Reddit
  • email

Decor ᶃ Gemini Space

Below is a Web proxy. We recommend getting a Gemini client/browser.

Black/white/grey bullet button This post is also available in Gemini over at this address (requires a Gemini client/browser to open).

Decor ✐ Cross-references

Black/white/grey bullet button Pages that cross-reference this one, if any exist, are listed below or will be listed below over time.

Decor ▢ Respond and Discuss

Black/white/grey bullet button If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

DecorWhat Else is New

  1. [Meme] Warming Up With Excuses for Mass Layoffs at Microsoft?

    They already warm up with the excuses, or so it might seem ("it's NOT layoffs, it's HEY HI!"). Preparatory PR? “In January,” it says, “just days after Microsoft announced plans to lay off 10,000 employees as part of broader cost-cutting measures, the company also confirmed it was making a “multibillion dollar” investment into OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.” Yes, this decoy and misdirection went nowhere (they lost inertia, lost market share, and lost lots of money on it as well, deepening the already-massive debt)

  2. [Meme] IBM and Canonical Respecting Your Freedom

    When GNU/Linux vendors misunderstand consent and disrespect the community (volunteers) it's probably time to jog on

  3. Linux Mint Was Right About Snaps and It Should Make LMDE the Default (Better Yet, Base It on Devuan)

    The direction taken by Canonical in recent months has upset a lot of people, and rightly so; we kindly remind people that alternatives exist and Linux Mint already explores some of them

  4. Techrights Was Right About Microsoft's Chatbots Hype

    There are now many press articles mentioning the rapid demise of chatbots (by usage) but almost nobody mentions the many layoffs in Bing (lots this year) and erosion of excitement, along with market share

  5. Links 09/07/2023: GNOME Web Canary is Back

    Links for the day

  6. Gemini Links 09/07/2023: Hard to Trust Red Hat Now

    Links for the day

  7. Microsoft Panic as GNU/Linux Market Share in the United States is Rising Well Above 3% (or 7% If One Counts ChromeOS)

    This month’s data from statCounter (OpenDocument version with chart) gives reasons for optimism; based on what we’re seeing this weekend, there are consequences for GNU/Linux usage surging in the world's most populous nations and Microsoft is panicking

  8. Canonical and IBM Are Turning Ubuntu and Fedora Into Microsoft Windows, Time to Adopt Real Community Distros

    IBM, with its notorious army of aggressive lawyers and mountains of software patents, is trying to make RHEL proprietary and render Fedora ‘spyware’ (they know it’ll put off existing and potential users; later they can claim “reduced demand” for it and mothball the whole thing, rebranding it as “CentOS” after they had already fired Fedora management and then abandoned OpenSource.com and OpenOffice.org/LibreOffice); Canonical keeps up with evil by doing some of its own and they don't compete with Microsoft, so we can trust neither of them

  9. 37,000 Blog Posts, IRC Treat, and Positive Reader Feedback

    After nearly 17 years we’ve crossed the 37,000 blog posts milestone; we can probably hit 40,000 within a year or less and today we’ve replaced the IRC widget (it hasn’t worked for anyone since December; there’s no plan to fix it)

  10. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, July 08, 2023

    IRC logs for Saturday, July 08, 2023

  11. China is Moving Away From Microsoft Windows (as Promised Years Ago)

    Microsoft propagandists have long attempted to curb China's move to GNU/Linux. Those propagandists are nowhere to be seen anymore (gone inactive).

  12. Microsoft July 2023 Layoffs: What We Know So Far

    Another very big wave of Microsoft layoffs is expected to start soon; Microsoft tends to make “big cuts” during summer when a lot of people are on holiday

  13. Links 08/07/2023: KDE Frameworks 5.108.0, Executives Deserting Microsoft

    Links for the day

  14. UK Home Office, Former Client of Sirius 'Open Source', Shows Just How High the Fraud Scandals Go

    The crimes of Sirius ‘Open Source’ cannot be isolated from the British government as Sirius was a prolific government contractor for Free software projects

  15. Upcoming Series: Recruitment Crisis at Sirius and Lying to Applicants

    Some time soon we’ll show how the CEO of Sirius ‘Open Source’ lies to applicants and to various other parties, not just to clients (and existing employees who are defrauded)

  16. Microsoft Rumour Mill: Expecting the “Expensive” Staff to Be Removed, Maybe

    The impending Microsoft layoffs (yet another big wave) got people talking; they feel like the company removes the people most suitable for work because it’s all about money (3 days ago there was a comments to that effect here)

  17. [Meme] Washing Their Hands

    The crimes of Sirius ‘Open Source’ are being treated by the police in London like they were never reported (they were reported several times)

  18. British Police and the British Government Cover Up Crimes Committed by Sirius Open Source Against Employees Who Worked on Government Computer Systems (Including Web Sites)

    It increasingly looks like an elaborate festival of gaslighting if not cover-up; people whom I worked for (or with) for many years don't want to talk about crimes committed against my colleague and I; police never went any further than sending template-like E-mails which say nothing at all and cops treat my Member of Parliament like she does not even exist to them — a blatant case of chronic contempt

  19. 9 Weeks Since Last OpenSource.com Article, But Don't Worry, IBM Says It'll be Back Any Day Now

    IBM 666 is so deeply in love with the Free and Open Source software community that on 6/6 (June 6th) it promised “New developments at Opensource.com”; we’re still waiting

  20. The Corporate ‘Cancel Culture’ Industry — Part VII: Abusing Online Communities and Networks, Then Using One's Own Abuse to Justify a Code of Censorship (CoC)

    Military-grade IRC trolling (e.g. hijacking people'a accounts, impersonating them, trolling everyone) is typically a sign there's a lot of Microsoft bad news around the corner; today we deal with a timely example

  21. [Meme] Banning Everyone (Under False Pretenses) Until No Community is Left

    A Code of Censorship (CoC) helps large corporations crush communities they cannot control (under the guise of protecting vulnerable groups), leaving a power vacuum, orphaned code, or broken pieces where thriving projects once existed

  22. Links 08/07/2023: Solus 4.4 Out, StackRot (CVSS Score: 7.8) Still Hyped by Microsofters

    Links for the day

  23. Microsoft Presidents Keep Resigning Just Days Ahead of Rumoured Mass Layoffs (Another Huge Wave, Maybe End of Month, Maybe Next Week)

    Another Microsoft president has just resigned (it's a wave); Microsoft spinners must be busy this weekend, preparing for shrewd ways to deliver bad news; they will probably "sell" or "disguise" the layoffs as a chatbot "success story". It’s important to remind readers that Microsoft has had many layoffs already and many more to come. That’s on top of the ‘permatemp’ tactic to hide even more layoffs.

  24. Reporting Police Inaction (Regarding Fraud Connected to the British Government) to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) or Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)

    The very serious crimes committed by Sirius ‘Open Source’ while I worked there (I didn’t know until this year) are leaving many people in the British government red-faced and the police (at several levels already) is trying to sweep the whole thing under a rug

  25. IRC Proceedings: Friday, July 07, 2023

    IRC logs for Friday, July 07, 2023

  26. [Meme] They Just Want to Eat Crisps All Day Long

    Cops have done absolutely nothing about crimes of Sirius ‘Open Source’ — crimes that had many victims; it certainly feels like their “service” to the public is basically giving a reference number, then doing nothing

  27. Links 07/07/2023: GCC 10.5 Released

    Links for the day

  28. Gemini Links 07/07/2023: False Flag Ops Coming and Email Blocked Again

    Links for the day

  29. Links 07/07/2023: More Twitter Problems, Fedora Criticised Too

    Links for the day

  30. Gemini Links 07/07/2023: ’80s Style and Old Computer Challenge V3

    Links for the day

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Techrights black and white

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts