Another Good Year for GNU/Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 29, 2023



A world that moves away from Microsoft and Apple

THIS year is almost done. Lots happened this year. Many bad things, some good things, and for GNU/Linux we believe mostly good things. Coverage of these issues has mostly moved to the sister site.

Aside from maturity of some distros we saw actual growth, worldwide, for GNU/Linux. The growth was considerable on laptops/desktops, based on several surveys that we saw. Some measure GNU/Linux at around 4% across all form factors.

There are signs that Microsoft might announce another very large wave of layoffs (maybe next month), reading 'between the lines' a new article by a former Microsoft Vice President of HR. We estimate that Microsoft shed off about 30,000 workers this year (they don't count correctly) and we hope to see the same next year. In many areas Microsoft is already minuscule and its debt is surging. Of course the supine, Microsoft-funded media never mentions this; nor does it bother (or rarely bothers) to mention how many millions of dollars are lost each day because of the gimmick or meme that chatbots have become. Mr. Altman seems desperate to find some new "Sugar Daddy" to cushion the losses, based on press reports. █