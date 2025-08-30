Slopwatch: Google News Assisting Plagiarism and Anti-Linux FUD, Serial Slopper Rips Off Linux-Centric Journalists

Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD) about Linux spread with help from the company that took Linux and turned it into a prison (TiVoisation at the "app" level).

Google News is getting really bad really fast. A couple of years ago there were mass layoffs at Google News, so Google clearly didn't see it as "strategic" enough.

Today we see Google News linking to an obvious slopfarm, a site where all the images are slop and all the text is LLM garbage:

One or two sister slopfarms will probably soon produce the same FUD in slightly different words/terms (LLM permutation). Most likely it's done already, Google News will pick those up later today or tomorrow.

And speaking of Google News doing bad things, watch this slopfarm it's boosting to the top of results today:

Phoronix ripped off again (this page for example). I have my personal criticisms of Michael (of Phoronix), but I would totally understand if he was up in arms over the abuse above, which is further exacerbated by Google.

Google, what the heck is wrong with you? It's not that hard to detect and then delist slopfarms. It's really not that hard!

Meanwhile, the Serial Slopper (who is no longer in Google News because BetaNews gave him the boot) is being a parasite at the expense of Marius Nestor and others:

All the images there are slop. The text is LLM slop based on other people's work. Later he tricks some large hubs into boosting his slopfarm [1, 2]. This makes the Web a much worse place and lessens the incentive to do journalism. █