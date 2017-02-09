EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

02.09.17

Microsoft Offers That Infamous “IP Peace of Mind” to Free/Open Source Software Users as Long as They Pay Rents to Microsoft

Posted in Free/Libre Software, Microsoft, Novell, Patents at 7:51 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Old tricks, new sheep’s clothing (don't change tactics, just market them better!)

Gates on SUSE

Summary: Having disguised Android and Chrome OS patent settlements as OEM "bundling" deals (preinstalling Microsoft spyware), Microsoft now comes up with a new way to market its “protection” (of FOSS it didn’t even develop) from patent trolls, which requires that people pay Microsoft a subscription fee

LAST NIGHT, just before midnight, people started sending links like this or the original from Microsoft. It is despicable and it “does not work against trolls,” as Benjamin Henrion pointed out to me. In short, a massive patent troll claims that it offers protection from trolls and it’s all over the news, e.g. [1, 2, 3, 4] (a near-exhaustive list of articles is not needed because there are many articles like these that are puff pieces). Not all the above was composed by Microsoft boosters, but it started from Microsoft and then Microsoft boosters, who probably coordinated this with Microsoft’s PR agencies before or during the charm offensive.

“What Microsoft basically says here is, use only our services (and pay us every month) for using Free/Open Source software that we did not even develop — only threatened and occasionally attacked — then enjoy “IP Peace of Mind” (or else we and our patent trolls will sue you with software patents).”Microsoft has got some nerve doing this; the company operates its own in-house patent troll (plus peripheral ones); it regularly attacks Linux with patents, yet now it pretends to be “defensive”? Or pretends to combat trolls? It doesn’t get any more laughable than this. This is the same company that keeps expounding and repeating the lie that it “loves Linux” (while constantly attacking Linux, Linux vendors and Linux advocates behind the scenes — we still have some new stories about that on the way).

What Microsoft basically says here is, use only our services (and pay us every month) for using Free/Open Source software that we did not even develop — only threatened and occasionally attacked — then enjoy “IP Peace of Mind” (or else we and our patent trolls will sue you with software patents). Microsoft already did this with Novell a decade ago. It’s not a new trick. It perpetually said, buy SUSE (pay us for patents) or risk lawsuits. Microsoft’s CEO Steve Ballmer even directly threatened Red Hat and its customers. He publicly said: “People that use Red Hat, at least with respect to our intellectual property, in a sense have an obligation to compensate us.”

“Just because Microsoft paid the Linux Foundation (slush funds; that’s all it takes to ‘join’) doesn’t mean that Microsoft suddenly “loves Linux” or that all is OK now.”Dozens of new (or “news”) articles about Microsoft and patent trolls are currently googlebombing (filling up the indexes for searches), distracting from Microsoft as the patent troll or a ‘puppetmaster’ of trolls such as Intellectual Ventures. If this wasn’t the real purpose of this PR charade, then maybe it’s a side perk. Incidentally, the other day Linux Journal published an article about Microsoft’s patent attacks on Linux. It started like this:

From vs. to + for Microsoft and Linux

In November 2016, Microsoft became a platinum member of the Linux Foundation, the primary sponsor of top-drawer Linux talent (including Linus), as well as a leading organizer of Linux conferences and source of Linux news.

Does it matter that Microsoft has a long history of fighting Linux with patent claims? Seems it should. Run a Google search for “microsoft linux patents”, and you’ll get almost a half-million results, most of which raise questions. Is Microsoft now ready to settle or drop claims? Is this about keeping your friends close and your enemies closer? Is it just a seat at a table it can’t hurt Microsoft to sit at?

Just because Microsoft paid the Linux Foundation (slush funds; that’s all it takes to ‘join’) doesn’t mean that Microsoft suddenly “loves Linux” or that all is OK now. From what we’re able to see, Microsoft is now trying to distinguish its offerings based on perceived protection from a problem that it itself created. People should be disgusted; nobody should praise Microsoft for this. Microsoft is again dividing the community; there’s the ‘protected’ option and the ‘under threat’ (of litigation) option.

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. Good News on the Patent Trolls Front as Collapse of Such Parasitic Firms Continues, US Government Signals Ongoing Reform

    Judging by some of the latest news and developments, the crackdown on patent trolls is likely to continue this year and the Supreme Court is likely to crush the courts of the Eastern District of Texas

  2. Microsoft Offers That Infamous “IP Peace of Mind” to Free/Open Source Software Users as Long as They Pay Rents to Microsoft

    Having disguised Android and Chrome OS patent settlements as OEM "bundling" deals (preinstalling Microsoft spyware), Microsoft now comes up with a new way to market its "protection" (of FOSS it didn't even develop) from patent trolls, which requires that people pay Microsoft a subscription fee

  3. This is Why Many People at the EPO Commit Suicide

    EPO depression has spread like the plague and it is the fault of the management, which wants the staff terrified, blindly docile, divided, helpless and on the verge of collapse

  4. OpenSUSE's (or SUSE's) Refusal to Publicly Acknowledge It Got Cracked Shows Face-Saving Arrogance Just Like Novell's

    The same old and very notorious behaviour we found in Novell persists at SUSE under MicroFocus leadership; security neglected and keeping up appearances more important than honesty

  5. Video: 123rd Session of ILO Tribunal Judgments Session Talks About EPO

    The ILO has done little or nothing to redeem/protect EPO staff, except pointing out that the EPO itself offers no justice (not that ILO does much better)

  6. US Chamber of Commerce Attacks India in an Effort to Alter Its Patent Policy for American Multinational Corporations

    Another reminder to Indians that the front group of the largest and often most abusive corporations is very, very angry at India for denying these corporations the 'privilege' to sue Indian companies (at least in Indian courts)

  7. The News the EPO is Distracting From: No Justice for EPO Workers at ILO (Necessitating Immediate Removal of Immunity)

    ILOAT (of the International Labour Organisation) once again fails EPO staff, having neglected to even issue a judgment on cases that got appealed (referral to external body)

  8. Laughable and Misleading: What the EPO Has Become Amid an Avalanche of Bad News

    By using "Russia" as a distraction (recycled old news) and refusing to even respond to a highly critical survey, in our humble assessment the EPO hopes that reporters won't pay attention to what really happens at the Office

  9. Immunity of the Intellectual Property Office of the European Union Causes Outrage in Spanish Media

    Two stories about the EUIPO and Mr. Campinos, whose son wants to inherit the father's immunity after reportedly "driving without a license, drunk and crashing the car"

  10. Links 8/2/2017: LinuxQuestions Members Choice Award Winners, OpenSUSE Site Cracked

    Links for the day

  11. Battistelli's EPO is Under Fire From Major Applicants for So-called 'Early Certainty' (Low Quality and Rushed Patent Examination)

    Growing unrest from EPO applicants and harsh position papers are on their way, expressing disapproval of the direction the EPO has taken under Battistelli's appalling leadership (which 0% of the stakeholders recently polled approve of)

  12. Insensitivity at the EPO’s Management – Part VI: Fear Climate and Antipathy Now the 'Norm'

    The so-called "reign of terror" at the EPO (that is what the mainstream media calls it now) as explained by an insider, based on personal experiences

  13. Reception of the New German Ambassador (Dirk Brengelmann) at the EPO, in Presence of the Stasi-Like Investigative Unit

    Reception of the new German Ambassador for the Netherlands, as arranged by Guillaume Minnoye who alleges to be above Dutch law, results in newly-established contacts that can be used to elucidate/convey the grim reality while Benoît Battistelli's praetorian guard is not watching

  14. Translation: Juve Survey That Shows 0% Approval of Battistelli and Growing Concerns About the EPO

    SUEPO and other EPO insiders vindicated by a recent survey which shows that Battistelli leads the Office in a direction that not even its sources of income are willing to tolerate anymore

  15. Translation: Battistelli’s Patent Office Remains a Legal Island

    SUEPO's translation of the above article, which speaks about the EPO's immunity from the law -- an immunity it now exploits to reinstate its notorious reign of terror in the Netherlands

  16. Battistelli Judges Himself to be Excellent, in the Same Way Other Autocrats Judge Themselves to be Benevolent

    Battistelli's EPO has become so full of lies and "alternative facts" that a rebuttal is needed on a regular basis

  17. The European Patent Office Officially Dishonours Justice, So It's Time for SUEPO to Become Clandestine

    The war waged by Battistelli against his own staff escalates even further as the reign of terror continues, some believe as means of scaring the union leaders until they resign or lose their voice, let aside their independence which is long gone

  18. The Debate About Software Patents Grew Increasingly Dishonest, Front Groups AIPLA, PhRMA and ABA Try to Restore Them

    The patent microcosm is racing to salvage that dying old system which yielded many thousands of lawsuits per year, many of which were initiated by patent trolls and were frivolous by intention (but focusing on small companies that cannot afford legal defense)

  19. Software Patents Are Going Away and Their Proponents Have Nothing Left But Personal Attacks on Michelle Lee

    The pathetic tactics of advocates of software patents speak volumes and are a testament to the fact that they have lost their battle

  20. Patent Trolls Update: IPVALUE, Cypress, OIN, Open Patents, Blackbird, CATO and So-called 'Efficient Infringement'

    A roundup of recent news about patent trolls and suggestions that have been put forth for cutting off their air supply

  21. ITC and FTC Weigh in on Competition/Antitrust and the Patents-in-Standards Question

    Regulatory agencies in the US (International/Federal Trade Commission) grapple with anticompetitive aspects of patents

  22. Links 7/2/2017: RethinkDB at the Linux Foundation, Kodi 17.0 Release

    Links for the day

  23. PTAB Should Initiate Inter Partes Reviews (IPRs) of Universities' Dubious Patents as Long as They Feed Patent Trolls

    Academic institutions which enjoy public funding and are using it to pursue patents that are later sold for profit to patent trolls oughtn't be immune to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), whose role is to ascertain and thus guard patent quality

  24. Questions Arise About Patent Policy and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board Amid Deregulation by Trump

    Political change (transfer of power from one political establishment to another) is seen as an opportunity by patent maximalists seeking to restore the chaos which the US patent system (examination and litigation) once was

  25. US Supreme Court Nominations by Trump Administration Will Impact Patent Law (and Scope) in 2017

    Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch (likely to fill Scalia's shoes) and potentially more Trump nominations/appointments will determine policy and help decide the scope of patents in the United States later this year

  26. China is Quickly Becoming a Patent Litigation Mess and Web Sites of Lawyers (or Their Fronts) Like It

    China's newly-found obsession with patents has turned into a disease; Western lawyers love it and exploit it for promotion of patent maximalism in the West

  27. IBM is Attacking Patent Reform and is Lobbying for Resurgence of Software Patents

    IBM reinforces its role as enemy of Free software (and even all small developers of software) by virtue of promoting software patents and attempting to change legislation so as to assist its patent bullying strategy

  28. The EPO's President, Benoît Battistelli, May Have Become One of Europe's Most Hated People

    Benoît Battistelli is as unpopular as can be (0% approval rate from his own staff and stakeholders), but miraculously, thanks to political cowards who protect him, he still keeps his job and fills the swamp with yet more of his flunkies and cronies

  29. Links 6/2/2017: Linux 4.10 RC7, Next Debian Release 'Frozen'

    Links for the day

  30. IAM Helps Enemies of India's Interests Lobby for Software Patents in the Country

    The shaming and manipulation of India for the purpose of imposing Western software patents on Indian software developers is a never-ending battle and a tactic embraced by shady sites like IAM

CoPilotCo

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

CoPilotCo

Recent Posts