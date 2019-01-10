EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

01.10.19

The Emptiness of the Linux Foundation’s Commitment to Linux and Its True Openness… to Corporate Cash (in Exchange for Influence)

Posted in GNU/Linux, Microsoft, Red Hat at 10:00 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

The banality of entryism

Pence and Moreno

Summary: Like Pence and Moreno (shown above), who exchange a political refugee for loans, the Linux Foundation abandons its commitment to GNU/Linux in exchange for maximisation of financial contributions

MANY articles nowadays describe Microsoft’s takeover of GitHub as a “success story” for “Open Source”; but what kind of success is it when a proprietary software giant that passes private data (soon private repositories) to the NSA hijacks the competition?

“Many “LF” events are being funded by Microsoft in exchange for Microsoft playing a key role (e.g. keynote speeches).”At the end of last year I decided that I wish to return to GNU/Linux coverage (not just in social control media); threats have evolved and we’re hardly covering them, having focused on software patents for half a decade, almost exclusively. Free software has meanwhile become very mainstream and even an industry standard. This is why Microsoft is pretending (while all of its biggest products are still proprietary).

Readers have urged us not to shy away from ‘politics’ and criticism of companies/organisations that would naturally seem like allies. Take the Linux Foundation for instance. Many “LF” events are being funded by Microsoft in exchange for Microsoft playing a key role (e.g. keynote speeches). The Linux Foundation even promotes Microsoft courses now. It shouldn’t seem so outrageous to Jim Zemlin, who himself isn’t using GNU/Linux, he just uses the “Linux” brand to make a massive annual salary for himself (over half a million dollars per year, tax exempted because of the pretense of “charity”). Red Hat is also disappointing. Microsoft staff is actively participating in the operations of Red Hat (we remark on this in our daily links sometimes), as it does inside the Linux Foundation. This is entryism like the strategy that doomed Nokia.

“I’ve killed at least two Mac conferences. [...] by injecting Microsoft content into the conference, the conference got shut down. The guy who ran it said, why am I doing this?”

Microsoft's chief evangelist

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. The EPO's Low Patent Quality Can Kill the European Software Industry and Kill People Too

    The patents granted by the EPO are often invalid as per courts' decisions, which means that fake/illegitimate European Patents saturate the market and discourage development (e.g. of software and life-saving drugs)

  2. The Fiction That Spain (or Italy) Can Salvage the UPC

    The proponents/lobbyists of the Unified Patent Court (UPC), firms that make money from patent litigation (we collectively call these "Team UPC"), are nowadays backpedaling, having come to grips with the death of the UPC, realising it's time to save face by pretending everything they said in the past wasn't a lie

  3. Links 11/1/2019: IBM-Red Hat Obstacle Cleared, Toyota Chooses Linux

    Links for the day

  4. EPO President “Campinos is Wasting His Credibility With “Sweet” Communiqués Full of Hot Air and Storytelling”

    EPO insiders insist if not demand that all those responsible for the corruption and the abuses be removed; Campinos has done the opposite by promoting those who caused harm and turning his overseer into his subordinate

  5. The Emptiness of the Linux Foundation's Commitment to Linux and Its True Openness... to Corporate Cash (in Exchange for Influence)

    Like Pence and Moreno, who exchange a political refugee for loans, the Linux Foundation abandons its commitment to GNU/Linux in exchange for maximisation of financial contributions

  6. Links 10/1/2019: Linux 4.20.1, GNOME 3.31.4 Released

    Links for the day

  7. Links 9/1/2019: Qubes OS 4.0.1, Bash 5.0

    Links for the day

  8. European Patent Office Saga in 2019: “95% of the People Responsible for the Misery Are Still in Place and Have Not Even Been Rebuked”

    No signs of reformation at Europe's second-largest institution, which still suffers from justice deficit and blatant corruption

  9. Links 8/1/2019: Godot 3.1 Reaches Beta, Tidelift Gets Money

    Links for the day

  10. EPO Corruption is Helping Patent Maximalists in the United States

    The law firms that promote abstract patents in the United States (in the face of growing opposition from courts) adopt the EPO as a sort of 'poster child' because quality of European Patents keeps decreasing and lawlessness is increasing

  11. Links 7/1/2019: Linux 5.0 RC1

    Links for the day

  12. Words to Avoid: Cloud, Serverless, Microservices and More

    The marketing industry is hijacking press coverage and journalism has turned into a laughable mash-up of buzzwords; technical people ought to push back

  13. One Week After Site Migration

    January 1st marked an important milestone/accomplishment: managing to fully migrate Techrights to the new environment (datacentre) with zero downtime, just in time for the new year

  14. Links 6/1/2019: KBibTeX 0.8.2, Cloudera-Hortonworks Merger a Done Deal

    Links for the day

  15. EPO Leaks

    In 2014 we began receiving valuable information about the European Patent Office; to shake things up (betterment of patent quality and staff welfare) we'll need more information in 2019 and we provide secure channels for transmission

  16. Driven by Freedom or Just by Linux?

    Much focus or attention is being given to the role of Linux inside cars; almost nobody is willing to talk about what that means for the rights (civil/human rights) of drivers

  17. Pirate Party Championing Free/Open Source Software in Europe

    The European Pirate Party is an ally of Free/Open Source software, helping to improve such software not just for Europe but for everyone in the world

  18. Fighting 'True Enemies', Not One Another

    Lesser threats and greater threats to Free/Open Source software or why we aren't entertaining particular stories/drama

  19. Unified Patents Goes After Patent Trolls Funded and Armed (Given Patents) by Microsoft

    Opposition to dubious patents (typically on software) comes from a firm that crowd-funds the process; it's curious to see several of Microsoft's trolls being challenged

  20. As Expected, Director Iancu Tries to Water Down the Examiners' Guidance in Revised Patent Subject Matter Eligibility Document

    In defiance of courts' rejection of software patents, the Trump-appointed Director (whose firm had worked for Trump before the appointment) metaphorically sticks up his middle finger and ignores judges; the main casualty, however, will be legal certainty and the perception of patent justice

  21. Microsoft Lost the Server Wars to GNU/Linux, But That Doesn't Mean Microsoft is Now Benign/Ignorable

    In spite of Microsoft's PR campaigns, it is not doing well and contrary to the lies, it is not a friend of GNU/Linux but a wolf in sheep's clothing

  22. The German Constitutional Court's Decision on Unitary Patent (UPC) is Very, Very Far

    There's no sign even remotely positive of the Unified Patent Court (UPC) Agreement (UPCA) being ratified; even UPC proponents have given up whatever remnants there were of hope

  23. Links 5/1/2019: Wine 4.0 RC5, Hyundai Joins the Linux Foundation

    Links for the day

  24. Unified Patents Targets Patents of Patent Trolls, Including Some That Are Connected to Microsoft

    Hiding behind a thick layer of proxies are a large bunch/thickets of patent trolls, some of which are armed and financed by Microsoft, the company that claims to have reached "truce" on the patent front

  25. The EPO is So Backwards That the Boss Has Just Become Subservient to the Subject of Oversight

    Just like the EPO's Boards of Appeal, which are subjected to the wrath of the Office President (in clear defiance of the founding document of the EPO) and people s/he appoints, the Administrative Council completely fails to demonstrate separation from the Office because its Chairman now works for the President

  26. Links 3/1/2019: 'Year of the Desktop' and Many New Releases

    Links for the day

  27. The Real Harm of Really Bad European Patent Grants

    Patents that are of questionable validity/legitimacy do incredible harm/damage to the market; the EPO, however, is willing to look the other way while its rogue policies break the economy and remove products from the market

  28. IRC Proceedings: October 21st 2018 – December 1st, 2018

    Many IRC logs

  29. IRC Proceedings: September 9th, 2018 – October 20th, 2018

    Many IRC logs

  30. IRC Proceedings: July 29th, 2018 – September 8th, 2018

    Many IRC logs

CoPilotCo

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

CoPilotCo

Recent Posts