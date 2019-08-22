08.22.19
Linux Foundation’s Linux.com in 2019: Zero Articles (Nothing Original) and a Terrible, Rookie New Design
Summary: Linux.com has become a curated syndicator of news (edited by one single Microsoft proponent); the site has also eliminated its traditional design in favour of something only ‘hipsters’ can appreciate
EARLIER this week (maybe two days ago) Linux.com had a redesign implemented or at least deployed. We were initially shocked to see what they had done; the page looks like a “small time” blog with nothing but a crude menu at the top; no panes, no sidebars, nothing… the site’s pages now allocate more space to the author’s self-promotion than to actual ‘content’ (it’s not even original)! What motivated this awful redesign just 4 months after all writers and editors were laid off (and they're not alone)?
Let’s look back at the long history of the site and consider what the grossly over-funded Linux Foundation did to it this year.
Linux.com in 1998
Linux.com in 1999
Linux.com in 2000
Linux.com in 2001
Linux.com in 2002
Linux.com in 2003
More of Linux.com in 2003
Linux.com in 2004
Linux.com in 2005
Linux.com in 2006
Linux.com in 2007
Linux.com in 2008
Linux.com in 2010
Linux.com in 2011
Linux.com in 2012
Linux.com in 2013
Linux.com in 2014
Linux.com in 2015
Linux.com in 2016
Linux.com in 2017
Linux.com in 2018
Linux.com in 2019
Linux.com now
Linux.com is all about Swapnil (more about him than the article he quotes from)
Will the Foundation also flush out old articles from Linux.com (maybe some day in the future) to ensure all that remains on the Web is “Microsoft loves Linux” PR? Notice that the above new pick isn’t about GNU/Linux and that’s not about Open Source, either. It’s about Microsoft. █