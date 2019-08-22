Linux Foundation’s Linux.com in 2019: Zero Articles (Nothing Original) and a Terrible, Rookie New Design

Summary: Linux.com has become a curated syndicator of news (edited by one single Microsoft proponent); the site has also eliminated its traditional design in favour of something only ‘hipsters’ can appreciate

EARLIER this week (maybe two days ago) Linux.com had a redesign implemented or at least deployed. We were initially shocked to see what they had done; the page looks like a “small time” blog with nothing but a crude menu at the top; no panes, no sidebars, nothing… the site’s pages now allocate more space to the author’s self-promotion than to actual ‘content’ (it’s not even original)! What motivated this awful redesign just 4 months after all writers and editors were laid off (and they're not alone)?

Let’s look back at the long history of the site and consider what the grossly over-funded Linux Foundation did to it this year.

Linux.com in 1998

Linux.com in 1999

Linux.com in 2000

Linux.com in 2001

Linux.com in 2002

Linux.com in 2003

More of Linux.com in 2003

Linux.com in 2004

Linux.com in 2005

Linux.com in 2006

Linux.com in 2007

Linux.com in 2008

Linux.com in 2010

Linux.com in 2011

Linux.com in 2012

Linux.com in 2013

Linux.com in 2014

Linux.com in 2015

Linux.com in 2016

Linux.com in 2017

Linux.com in 2018

Linux.com in 2019

Linux.com now

Linux.com is all about Swapnil (more about him than the article he quotes from)

Will the Foundation also flush out old articles from Linux.com (maybe some day in the future) to ensure all that remains on the Web is “Microsoft loves Linux” PR? Notice that the above new pick isn’t about GNU/Linux and that’s not about Open Source, either. It’s about Microsoft. █

