Watch Out, Linus Torvalds: Microsoft Bought Tons of Git Repositories and Now It Goes After Linux

Summary: Microsoft reminds us how E.E.E. tactics work; Microsoft is just hijacking its competition and misleading the market (claiming the competition to be its own, having “extended” it Microsoft’s way with proprietary code)

THE ABUSIVE monopolist has already kidnapped one ‘baby’ of Linus Torvalds when it abducted GitHub in a seemingly hostile takeover whose plan goes half a decade back (it was part of a longterm strategy coinciding with the “Microsoft loves Linux” PR campaign).

Microsoft already has the Linux Foundation in its pockets, sending all projects to GitHub. Of course Microsoft paid the Foundation millions of dollars for that. The Foundation is totally compromised and thoroughly defunct — a subject we’ll deal with in our next post.

“Just keep saying “Microsoft Linux” and hope some of this crap you fling at the wall sticks on the wall.”Yesterday Joey Sneddon published “Microsoft Linux Conference Announced, Takes Place Next March” (we mentioned this the other day; “Microsoft Linux Conference” is like the “freshair tobacco convention”).

Just keep saying “Microsoft Linux” and hope some of this crap you fling at the wall sticks on the wall. WSL is actually Windows, but they hijack the brand/name “Linux”. WSL is all bad faith; the whole “Microsoft Linux” club and its event is a fraud; the organiser of this event keeps pestering me in Twitter with trollish comments (I never reply). Mary Jo Foley too is pushing this WSL nonsense right now; she works closely with Microsoft, so this event is clearly strategic to them. Watch the logos they present; with Windows overlaid on Tux. Brand dilution strategy in action…

To these Microsoft media moles it’s more important to push lies like “Microsoft loves Linux” then actually loving Linux. They don’t love Linux; it’s the competition of Windows.

“Yes, nothing says “freedom” like Microsoft PlayReady DRM… or WSL.”“Microsoft now owns Linux,” my wife said half an hour ago, having stumbled upon this morning’s article entitled “IdeaNova Technologies introduces PlayReady server for Linux” (it’s not at all what it sounds like).

“IdeaNova Technologies is to host Microsoft PlayReady DRM server on Linux, allowing customers to deploy Inplay PlayReady License Servers the same scalable way as the Widevine and FairPlay Servers,” the opening paragraph reads. Yes, nothing says “freedom” like Microsoft PlayReady DRM… or WSL. █

