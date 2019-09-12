EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

09.12.19

Watch Out, Linus Torvalds: Microsoft Bought Tons of Git Repositories and Now It Goes After Linux

Posted in Deception, GNU/Linux, Microsoft at 6:31 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

GitHub Repositories

Summary: Microsoft reminds us how E.E.E. tactics work; Microsoft is just hijacking its competition and misleading the market (claiming the competition to be its own, having “extended” it Microsoft’s way with proprietary code)

THE ABUSIVE monopolist has already kidnapped one ‘baby’ of Linus Torvalds when it abducted GitHub in a seemingly hostile takeover whose plan goes half a decade back (it was part of a longterm strategy coinciding with the “Microsoft loves Linux” PR campaign).

Microsoft already has the Linux Foundation in its pockets, sending all projects to GitHub. Of course Microsoft paid the Foundation millions of dollars for that. The Foundation is totally compromised and thoroughly defunct — a subject we’ll deal with in our next post.

“Just keep saying “Microsoft Linux” and hope some of this crap you fling at the wall sticks on the wall.”Yesterday Joey Sneddon published “Microsoft Linux Conference Announced, Takes Place Next March” (we mentioned this the other day; “Microsoft Linux Conference” is like the “freshair tobacco convention”).

Just keep saying “Microsoft Linux” and hope some of this crap you fling at the wall sticks on the wall. WSL is actually Windows, but they hijack the brand/name “Linux”. WSL is all bad faith; the whole “Microsoft Linux” club and its event is a fraud; the organiser of this event keeps pestering me in Twitter with trollish comments (I never reply). Mary Jo Foley too is pushing this WSL nonsense right now; she works closely with Microsoft, so this event is clearly strategic to them. Watch the logos they present; with Windows overlaid on Tux. Brand dilution strategy in action…

To these Microsoft media moles it’s more important to push lies like “Microsoft loves Linux” then actually loving Linux. They don’t love Linux; it’s the competition of Windows.

“Yes, nothing says “freedom” like Microsoft PlayReady DRM… or WSL.”“Microsoft now owns Linux,” my wife said half an hour ago, having stumbled upon this morning’s article entitled “IdeaNova Technologies introduces PlayReady server for Linux” (it’s not at all what it sounds like).

“IdeaNova Technologies is to host Microsoft PlayReady DRM server on Linux, allowing customers to deploy Inplay PlayReady License Servers the same scalable way as the Widevine and FairPlay Servers,” the opening paragraph reads. Yes, nothing says “freedom” like Microsoft PlayReady DRM… or WSL.

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. Links 12/9/2019: Manjaro 18.1 and KaOS 2019.09 Releases

    Links for the day

  2. EPO: Give Us Low-Quality Patent Applications, Patent Trolls Have Use for Those

    What good is the EPC when the EPO feels free to ignore it and nobody holds the EPO accountable for it? At the moment we're living in a post-EPC Europe where the only thing that counts is co-called 'products' (i.e. quantity, not quality).

  3. Coverage for Sponsors: What the Linux Foundation Does is Indistinguishable From Marketing Agencies' Functions

    The marketing agency that controls the name "Linux" is hardly showing any interest in technology or in journalism; it's just buying media coverage for sponsors and this is what it boils down to for the most part (at great expense)

  4. Watch Out, Linus Torvalds: Microsoft Bought Tons of Git Repositories and Now It Goes After Linux

    Microsoft reminds us how E.E.E. tactics work; Microsoft is just hijacking its competition and misleading the market (claiming the competition to be its own, having "extended" it Microsoft's way with proprietary code)

  5. Links 11/9/2019: Acer in LVFS, RawTherapee 5.7 and Qt 5.12.5 Released

    Links for the day

  6. Linux Foundation Inc. Buys Press About Itself and Media Coverage for Sponsors

    Sponsoring so-called ‘news’ sites is bad enough; it is even worse when such media then covers you and your sponsors, such as Snyk (a Linux Foundation sponsor/member, fancier word for client)

  7. Links 11/9/2019: Django 3.0 Alpha, Sunsetting Python 2

    Links for the day

  8. Web Site Called Linux.com Still Exists Only or Mostly to Promote Anti-Linux Firms and Openwashing

    As the Linux Foundation transitions into the Public Relations (PR) industry/domain we should accept if not expect Linux.com to become an extension of PR business models; the old Linux.com is long gone (all staff fired)

  9. Links 10/9/2019: Krita 4.2.6, Ubuntu 19.10 to Boot Faster

    Links for the day

  10. What the Linux Foundation's Jim Zemlin Really Thinks of Desktop/Laptop GNU/Linux

    Interesting words from Ken Starks resonate well with what we nowadays see in the so-called 'Linux' Foundation, whose dedication to Linux is like that of a circus to a monkeys' sideshow

  11. Links 10/9/2019: Kate Planning and GnuCash 3.7

    Links for the day

  12. The Sad Truth That Linux Foundation Staff is Against GPL/Copyleft and Sometimes Against Linux (Unless It's Run Under Vista 10)

    The Linux Foundation works for whoever pays the Linux Foundation and sadly that usually means companies that aren’t dedicated to Linux, to Software Freedom or even to simple truths and to the Rule of Law

  13. Microsoft Uses the Word “Linux” to Promote Privacy-Infringing Proprietary Software and Spread FUD

    The discussion about “Linux” is being saturated if not replaced by misinformation and marketing of Linux’s competition — owing largely to googlebombing tactics that the Linux Foundation participates in rather than tackle

  14. Patent Charlatans and Frauds Are Doing a Disservice to Europe and to Europe's Patent System

    Tax evasion and UPC lies aren’t going to help the integrity of the patent system; au contraire — those are becoming an existential threat to the system being exploited by law firms (and accountants)

  15. The European Patent Convention (“EPC”) Does Not Allow Patenting of Life Itself

    Unless the underlying rules are respected and Europe's largest patent office actually follows the laws it's governed by, Europe's patent system won't promote innovation; the European Patent Office's decision on Alexion (patent application 3124029 rejected) is good news

  16. European Patent Office's Cooperation and Collaboration With Patent Trolls Instead of Science and Technology

    EPO staff ought to be alarmed by the Office choosing to work with litigation and shakedown 'societies' rather than actual scientists, who may or may not choose patents as part of their strategy

  17. Links 9/9/2019: KStars v3.3.6 and LXLE 18.04.3 Released

    Links for the day

  18. Casual Bribery by Bill Gates Helps Control the Media and Spread Microsoft Lies (Such as “Microsoft Loves Linux”)

    Microsoft's notion of "love" redefines the concept of a corporation and it's reducible to intentional lies that enable a silent, gradual takeover of the competition

  19. Enterprise Open Source Typically Means Proprietary Software

    Words are losing their meaning and that includes "Open Source", which nowadays often just boils down to substitution of terms for marketing purposes (without actually changing business models or ethics)

  20. The Linux Foundation is a Tax-Exempt PR Firm With Glorified Trademark

    The decline of the Linux Foundation (as a credible group) means its substitution of technical staff with mindless parrots who spread lies for corporate sponsors (for a fee)

  21. Security Boulevard is a Microsoft-Connected Attack Site Created by a Free Software-Hostile Person

    Free/Open Source software (FOSS) is being discredited using an aggregator of Microsoft-connected FUD firms, concurring with or confirming the Halloween Documents that suggested attacking FOSS by proxy

  22. Richard Stallman Will Likely Clarify the Role of That Visit to Microsoft (in Which He Promoted Copyleft/GPL)

    Stallman is not too happy about the way his visit to Microsoft may have been (mis)interpreted; the attacks on copyleft/GPL are meanwhile intensifying

  23. Koch Explains the Dirty Games the European Patent Office Plays at ILO

    Gaming the legal process means one is interested neither in the process nor in the law (or in justice); this is becoming the hallmark of today’s EPO, even in Geneva

  24. Links 9/9/2019: Linux 5.3 RC8, DXVK 1.3.4, Debian 9.11

    Links for the day

  25. Links 8/9/2019: MX-19 Beta 2.1 and James Bottomley on Free Software

    Links for the day

  26. When ILO 'Justice' for EPO Staff Gets 'Lost in the Post'

    An important case/appeal regarding the European Patent Office (EPO) seems to be eternally delayed, draining money and wasting time almost indefinitely

  27. Openwashing Report: G.A.F.A.M. Surveillance and Military/Imperialism as 'Open' and 'Sharing'

    The (mis)use of the term "Open Source" to promote monopolies has become so profound that even corporate media such as Forbes takes note of it (but obviously defends the practice)

  28. Links 8/9/2019: New Debian Images and GNOME 3.34 RC2

    Links for the day

  29. Serco's Censorship of Media or EPO's Censorship of Media? Either Way, There's a Profound Media Crisis in Europe.

    Team UPC and other patent maximalists are in control of most coverage in the domain of patents; but they go even further than that and it extends to actual censorship of already-published articles

  30. Microsoft's Takedown Plot - Part III: Making GNU/Linux About 'Choice' Instead of Freedom (as in Software Freedom)

    An explanation of what Microsoft hopes to reduce Linux to; it’s not a new strategy as it goes back at least five years

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts