EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

09.28.19

LF Kool-Aid is Unhealthy to Linux

Posted in Free/Libre Software, GNU/Linux, IBM, Kernel, Marketing, Microsoft, OSDL, Red Hat at 3:33 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

The Linux Foundation (LF) business model, which revolves around marketing and openwashing, is draining the life out of Linux

LF Kool-Aid

Summary: Lack of devotion to Linux, the very thing that the LF is named after, is putting the project at peril; Linux is meanwhile, under the auspices of the LF and Microsoft GitHub, becoming IBM™ systemd®

HESITATION to publish this article can be attributed solely to largely speculative remarks about how Linus Torvalds thinks and feels. He has not spoken to me for a long time, though I don’t choose to interpret that as snobbery. I just don’t think he’s free to say as much as he did in the past (we corresponded even before the Linux Foundation existed).

Some time earlier this month (depending on one’s subscription/paywall status) I saw a photograph of Torvalds at LWN. I don’t see many photographs of him anymore even though I read Linux news all day long; he keeps a relatively low profile and he doesn’t make many public appearances any longer. The ‘face of Linux’ has changed. So anyway, earlier this month LWN published an article with the following photograph of Torvalds, who is only in his forties. I don’t want to ‘creep up’ and talk about his personal life, but this made me wonder if Torvalds even leaves the house much (he says he works in a bathrobe; he apparently exercises at home only, or so I’m led to assume because there’s a treadmill there); he looks older than he is in this photo. He looks/seems to have aged faster in recent years. Readers can judge for themselves. This is 2019:

Linus Torvalds 2019

5 years ago (famous picture, mirrored for comparative purposes):

Linus Torvalds 2014

Read the comments in LWN. “Is that really a photo of Torvalds on the left? Jesus, he looks like he has aged like, 20 years since 2012,” says the first comment.

“He’s not wearing glasses, looks like a very different person without them” was the unconvincing first reply. I saw him without eyeglasses many times before.

The next comment said, “bad photograph, perhaps, i saw him in 2018, he looked much younger” and immediately after that: “Was that before he took the politeness training break?”

This refers to the famous incident we’ll come to in a moment.

Out of 8 comments in total only a single comment (the one by Paul McKenney) isn’t about that photograph of Torvalds (and what it says about aging). So people were certainly taken aback.

I personally have a lot of respect for Torvalds. He’s a geek and he’s a hard-working person. Very hard-working. He typically releases Linux and its release candidates on a Sunday, sometimes even late at night or whilst on holiday. That’s dedication. It’s a 30-year (nearly 30) devotion.

Torvalds is in it for Linux.

Zemlin is in it for the money.

Microsoft is in it for sabotage.

“Zemlin is in it for the money.”The Linux Foundation is a facilitator of corporations’ power (including Microsoft’s). It may have outlived its usefulness (long ago). There’s also the IBM factor, which can give room for concern. In the 1980s we had RMS, FSF and his GNU project/manifesto. The 1990s saw media shifting all attention to Torvalds, the ‘new wunderkind’ (child prodigy) on the scene. IBM was happy to boost him as a poster child after he had made a kernel that went well with GNU (he said Linux was nothing professional like GNU). In the 2000s GNU was already ignored; “What’s that,” people might respond. “Oh….. You mean Linux!”

In the 2010s Red Hat was propping up systemd after the ‘Pulseaudio experiment’. It was introduced initially as just an init system (process number one or zero); from “nothing professional like Linux” it’s quickly turning into a replacement to most of Linux. The 2020s, in IBM’s vision (now that it owns Red Hat), might be an IBM-controlled system with very frequent releases of systemd to keep the competition always behind, always chasing IBM.

The LF has had virtually nothing to say about technical aspects and competitive aspects of the above. Nothing. It’s too busy doing what it does best: outsourcing projects to Microsoft (GitHub, where systemd too is hosted).

“Torvalds might not be in real control of the project he started almost 3 decades ago. Maybe he should consider picking his trademark and relocating elsewhere, as he did back in 2007.”Maybe it’s time to begrudgingly reach the conclusion that LF became another OSDL. A lot of people don’t know or don’t remember it, but OSDL was disbanded after it had been mostly abandoned by key Linux people. This is a matter of suppressed public record. They hated the OSDL and thought it went all wrong. It used terms like “IP” to sell services (article by John Oates), it wanted its own ‘GitHub’ (article by Ingrid Marson), it wanted Microsoft Office, and it was generally getting close to Microsoft. Sounds familiar? To quote Slashdot: “Martin Taylor, Microsoft’s general manager of platform strategy, declined to comment on the specifics of what was discussed when he met with OSDL’s CEO Stuart Cohen, only to say that they met.”

Readers have long told us that Torvalds went sort of silent or at least quiet after serving some time in the ‘penalty box’ one year ago (due to a media lynch akin to that which ousted Richard Stallman; he’s being pressured to be more 'corporate' (a 'socially-engineered' Torvalds), never use strong words, or else risk ousting). Judging by the photo above (it’s public), he might not be all that happy either. Torvalds might not be in real control of the project he started almost 3 decades ago. Maybe he should consider picking his trademark and relocating elsewhere, as he did back in 2007. Jim Zemlin and his corporate friends can carry on running their PR agency under a different name. Maybe they’ll even be asked, belatedly, to pay their taxes (if the IRS reassesses their status). “Not under my name…”

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. The GNU/Linux Community Feels Increasingly Isolated, Homeless and Orphaned in a New Age of Corporate Takeovers

    The corporate slogans and lies that are tossed about by corporate media remain as unconvincing as ever (no matter their repetition's frequency); GNU/Linux is being raided

  2. LF Kool-Aid is Unhealthy to Linux

    Lack of devotion to Linux, the very thing that the LF is named after, is putting the project at peril; Linux is meanwhile, under the auspices of the LF and Microsoft GitHub, becoming IBM™ systemd®

  3. Microsoft 'Loves Linux' So Much That It Lobbies Huawei Against GNU/Linux

    Microsoft's slip of the tongue or instinctive reactions to GNU/Linux wins and gains help show that Microsoft really hates GNU/Linux and wants it to fail everywhere

  4. No, GNU/Linux Does Not Need Proprietary Software From Microsoft

    People don't escape Microsoft Windows to just get more of Microsoft; but media close to Microsoft leverages the "Linux" brand to promote Microsoft

  5. Links 28/9/2019: RPM 4.15.0, DXVK 1.4.1, Wine 4.17, SolydXK 10 and Ubuntu 19.10 Beta

    Links for the day

  6. Somehow Microsoft is Always Everywhere Linux Gets Attacked by Lawsuits and Antitrust Actions

    Patent trolls with Intellectual Ventures (IV) ties won’t do Microsoft with its “Microsoft loves Linux” PR campaign any favours, especially now that these trolls are preying on GNU/Linux in the courtroom

  7. EU Parliament Needs to Clarify Once Again That Software Patents Granted by the EPO Are Illegal and Void

    Law firms in Europe and outside Europe (or foreign firms with branches in the EU) are pursuing office policy that defies European law; moreover, these firms encourage applicants to pursue illegal patents (with office complicity), knowing that few of these will ever be tested in courts (patent trolls capitalise on this extrajudicial nature and large companies cross-license to cement monopoly/oligopoly); European officials must speak out and end this abuse once and for all like they did about a week ago to tackle a related abuse

  8. Links 27/9/2019: Richard Stallman Head of GNU Project, /e/ Now Selling in Europe

    Links for the day

  9. Openwashing and Microsoft Apologists' Club

    The 'nonprofit' PR agency whose biggest asset is the "Linux" trademark keeps misrepresenting Linux and misusing the name associated with GNU/Linux (and a lot of Free software that runs on top of it)

  10. Media as Propaganda Apparatus of Patent Offices Which Are Run for and by Lawyers and Law Firms

    Headlines such as "IP intensive industries contribute €6.6tn to EU's GDP" remind us that some so-called 'news' sites are little more than propaganda for law firms

  11. The European Patent Office's Relationship With Licensing Executives Society International (LESI) Shows Whose Interests Today's Management Really Serves

    The top-level management of the European Patent Office (EPO) — António Campinos just like his predecessor — does not care about the advancement of science but the advancement of litigation agenda by all means available, even software patents in Europe

  12. Links 26/9/2019: Cutelyst 2.9.0, LibreOffice 6.3.2 and Rust 1.38.0

    Links for the day

  13. EPO Logic: Businesses That Have Trademarks and/or Patents Have Only Succeeded Because of Trademarks and/or Patents

    The shallow propaganda that began under Battistelli is still being spread several years down the line and media in the EPO's pocket is happy to uncritically relay this propaganda

  14. Corporate Media Covering (Amplifying) EPO Lies But Not EPO Abuses

    European Patent Office (EPO) abuses are of no interest to the mainstream media, which claims that its goal is to inform the public; the EPO relies on such convenient complicity and it keeps breaking the law at a far greater scale than FIFA ever did

  15. Linux is Not Free Software and It's Getting Harder to Fix It

    The battle for digital freedom has long been lost in kernel space; earlier this year Techrights analysed the complete source code of Linux to find DRM already well entrenched inside the kernel and it keeps spreading further (Linux is becoming the very thing the FSF objected to in Windows Vista; it is “Open Source Proprietary Software”)

  16. Links 26/9/2019: Huawei Does More GNU/Linux, Mesa 19.2.0 Released

    Links for the day

  17. Techrights Turns Thirteen Soon, Traffic at All-Time Record Levels

    We're about to reach another milestone with an average of 2,000 blog posts/articles per year

  18. The EPO and the USPTO Keep Granting Illegal Patents and Mainstream Media Doesn't Talk About That

    The departure from the rule of law in pursuit of abstract patents doesn't seem to interest the media; it's as if media owners are perfectly happy to let this injustice carry on

  19. Patent Maximalists Have Ruined the European Patent Office, Which Became a Lying Organisation That Bullies Everyone

    An introspection of the second-largest institution in Europe, which together with EUIPO just lies to the public in order to justify what it does

  20. Links 25/9/2019: Patent Lawsuit Against GNOME, Zorin OS 15 Education Edition, First Librem 5 Linux Phones

    Links for the day

  21. Latest Software Patent Lawsuit Against GNU/Linux (GNOME) is Connected to Microsoft

    Armed by the biggest patent troll of Microsoft, Rothschild Patent Imaging LLC not only threatens but also sues Free software that's part of standard GNU/Linux desktops

  22. Time to Rename the Linux Foundation's Linux.com and Maybe Call it Linux.NET

    The "Linux Foundation" has nothing to do with Linux anymore; it's just an opportunistic and tax-exempt marketing agency looking to squeeze bucks out of the Linux trademark of Linus Torvalds

  23. Guest Article: Are We Still Removing Problems, or Removing Options?

    Monoculture in GNU/Linux as explained by figosdev

  24. Links 24/9/2019: CentOS Release/s, ‘Peek’ 1.4.0, Nim Reaches Version 1.0

    Links for the day

  25. EPO Under Fire From EU Parliament, But Patent Trolls Already Storm Europe, Emboldened by Low Quality of European Patents

    There are further signs that the MEPs (European politicians) have at least taken an interest in EPO abuses, particularly the outrageous patent scope that renders many European Patents void and illegal (courts would almost certainly reject them if it reached that far; patent trolls try hard to settle outside them)

  26. The Corporate Linux Foundation as Agent of Microsoft and Other Serial GPL Violators

    The Linux Foundation does a disservice to those whom it claims to speak for and represent; unless of course the Linux Foundation is the trade group whose goal is to outsource Linux to the foes of Linux

  27. Links 24/9/2019: GStreamer 1.16.1, Steam Play Proton, WordPress 5.3 Beta

    Links for the day

  28. Richard Stallman Explains His Microsoft Talk

    "There are those who think that Microsoft invited me to speak in the hope of seducing me away from the free software cause. Some fear that it might even have succeeded. I am sure the Microsoft staff I addressed saw that that could never happen."

  29. Links 23/9/2019: Ulauncher 5.3, ClonOS 19.09, ReactOS 0.4.12 Released

    Links for the day

  30. Time to Send a Thank GNU to Richard Stallman

    In case Stallman's resignation marks the beginning of something even better (from Stallman himself) people are encouraged to send messages of solidarity

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts