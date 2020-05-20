EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

05.20.20

Microsoft ‘Bought’ ZDNet’s ‘Linux’ Section

Posted in Deception, GNU/Linux, Microsoft at 11:43 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Is there something like an NDA (or non-disparagement clauses in NDA) at ZDNet that requires you to shine Microsoft’s boots even while covering Linux?

Microsoft 'Bought' ZDNet's 'Linux' Section

Summary: This is, quite literally, what people are seeing when they look for “Linux” news and go to ZDNet for their ‘news’ (and it’s hardly the exception, we show examples every week). Proving the case that a lot of the media is corrupt (covering only what/who pays the publisher), that ZDNet is corruptible, and Microsoft still corrupts the media to hijack brands it is fighting against

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

What Else is New

  1. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, May 20, 2020

    IRC logs for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  2. Lock-in of Lock-down

    A short poem for our pandemic times

  3. Version Inflation and Paid-for Media Hype (Googlebombing the Word Linux) Won't Save WSL, the EEE Against GNU/Linux That Has Had Pathetic 'Success'

    Bribed media and media with Microsoft's de facto moles in it is bombarding us with baseless hype about WSL, a 'distro' almost nobody uses; expect all that PR money to be going down the drain because GNU/Linux users are smart enough to install real distros and run a proper virtual machine, not Microsoft's controlled (EEE style) blobs from the "Store" (DRM)

  4. Further Complications Ahead for Team UPC as Unitary Patent-Type Plans Become Untenable and Complaints Pile Up

    The European Commission is asked about the UPC's demise and Bristows carries on with the lies and ridiculous spin (after nearly two months of silence)

  5. Links 20/5/2020: EA Picks GPLv3 for Old Code and Microsoft 'Steals' MAUI

    Links for the day

  6. Microsoft 'Bought' ZDNet's 'Linux' Section

    This is, quite literally, what people are seeing when they look for "Linux" news and go to ZDNet for their 'news' (and it's hardly the exception, we show examples every week). Proving the case that a lot of the media is corrupt (covering only what/who pays the publisher), that ZDNet is corruptible, and Microsoft still corrupts the media to hijack brands it is fighting against

  7. Even If Google Deserves Government Scrutiny Over Abuses Against Privacy (and Beyond) We Must Not Discount Microsoft's Role

    Antitrust action against Google may well be what Google's behaviour merits, but we must not forget the role played by Microsoft, trying to get regulators off its back and paint Google as the worst devil of all (while the greatest enemy of Software Freedom undoubtedly remains Microsoft, which now controls GitHub and bribes/infiltrates key institutions including the Linux Foundation)

  8. Linux is Not Windows

    Microsoft is hijacking the names and brands of its direct competition; this is not an accident or a mere coincidence, it is part of a well-planned and longstanding tradition of battling by false association

  9. Amid Lock-Down the EPO is Still Laughing at the Law

    There's a major discord/disconnect between the EPO as originally envisioned by its founders and today's EPO which just serves the litigation 'industry' along with Monsanto/Bayer, Microsoft, and a large bunch of patent trolls glorified by the EPO

  10. EPO Comes Home

    New EPO cartoon that many workers can relate to right now (Animal Office 2020-08 Teleworking)

  11. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, May 19, 2020

    IRC logs for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

  12. Things Will Get Worse For Free Software, Before They Get Better

    “Who do they think they’re kidding? You’re creating user lock-in in practice — but in license, you’re free!”

  13. EPO-FLIER: Do Your Best

    This is a spoof, designed for the purpose of entertainment only. Any resemblance to any particular person or authority, living, dead or in denial about the reality of the situation many are facing is purely coincidental and unintended.

  14. Microsoft is Googlebombing the Linux News Again

    Masters of media manipulation and bribery cannot leave the "Linux" brand alone

  15. Links 19/5/2020: OpenBSD 6.7, Endless OS 3.8.1

    Links for the day

  16. IRC Proceedings: Monday, May 18, 2020

    IRC logs for Monday, May 18, 2020

  17. The Difficulty of Blowing the Whistle on Hospitals Brought Down by Microsoft Windows

    Why the public is rarely told about the massive death toll of Windows being improperly deployed to critical (to actual lives) machines at hospitals

  18. Why is the EPO Advertising Microsoft?

    The European laws are being ignored and the European Patent Office (EPO) has become shameless about outsourcing legal processes to the United States, where the spying is intensive and detrimental to fair and accessible legal proceedings

  19. Free Software Will Become a Critical Discussion Point When 'Commercial Spaces' Perish Temporarily (or Are Permanently Phased Out)

    The move from offices to homes is beneficial to the planet; it may not, however, prove beneficial at all to our human rights (especially if we're governed by malicious gadgetry)

  20. A Poem to Microsoft

    You told us you loved us...

  21. Look Who's Back in MIT

    Sometimes news clippings are all one needs to grasp a narrative change and potential motivations for it

  22. The Radicals Are the Patent Boosters, Not the Sceptics and Rationalists

    Contrary to insulting old myths, the zealotry comes from the patent maximalists rather than antagonists of theirs (opposing monopolies on life, nature and mathematics, as per the underlying laws and rulings from the highest courts)

  23. Constitutional Court’s Justice Huber Reaffirms Substantial Concerns About Viability of the Unitary Patent/UPC

    If UPC wasn't already dead in the water, now we have another blow to push it down under because, as per a new interview, the "Constitutional Court’s reservations against the UPC Agreement are not limited to the formal errors which were made when passing the German ratification act in parliament. Rather, it appears that the court’s concerns also relate to the substance of the UPC Agreement." (To quote Dr. Simon Klopschinski)

  24. Links 18/5/2020: Linux 5.7-rc6, Skopeo 1.0 and More

    Links for the day

  25. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, May 17, 2020

    IRC logs for Sunday, May 17, 2020

  26. Links 18/5/2020: Enlightenment 0.24, Sqitch 1.1.0 and Lots of Openwashing

    Links for the day

  27. Microsoft GNU-Hub (Part 5)

    The concluding part of this series about GNU becoming dependent on a proprietary software trap of Microsoft (see the first four parts)

  28. With Microsoft Windows on Key Systems Many Hospitals Become Remotely Controlled and Nonoperational

    Windows in hospitals literally kills people; the use of Windows costs many lives, even if the media doesn't like to talk about it (or only talks about it in order to misplace the blame after high-profile calamities; many are being covered up, never to be reported to the public or even to patients)

  29. Windows Dying on Desktops and Laptops; Dell Precision Workstations Will Come With GNU/Linux

    Market surveys have indicated that it's not a Windows world anymore and for technical reasons (and purposes) GNU/Linux will be gaining a lot this week, not just this year

  30. Munich Dumped Microsoft; One Week After European Media Covered It Aplenty Only One Single Article in English!

    100 times more articles about Microsoft offering a bug-hunting bounty and misnaming it "Linux" (googlebombing tactics) than about Munich dumping Microsoft for Free/libre software, which is pretty major news; much can be inferred or taught about media bias here

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts