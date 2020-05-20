Microsoft ‘Bought’ ZDNet’s ‘Linux’ Section

Is there something like an NDA (or non-disparagement clauses in NDA) at ZDNet that requires you to shine Microsoft’s boots even while covering Linux?

Summary: This is, quite literally, what people are seeing when they look for “Linux” news and go to ZDNet for their ‘news’ (and it’s hardly the exception, we show examples every week). Proving the case that a lot of the media is corrupt (covering only what/who pays the publisher), that ZDNet is corruptible, and Microsoft still corrupts the media to hijack brands it is fighting against

