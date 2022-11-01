11.01.22

Gemini version available ♊︎

Red Hat (IBM) Hyped Up a Fair Pair of Flaws That Isn’t Critical, Isn’t Actively Exploited, and Even Red Hat’s Distro Isn’t Patching Yet

Posted in Deception, Free/Libre Software, FUD, GNU/Linux, IBM, Marketing, Microsoft, Red Hat, Rumour, Security, Servers, Standard at 3:14 pm by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Video download link | md5sum 8de27c8022d55f728a4d1c5eb55026e0
Irresponsible Misinformation About OpenSSL
Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivative Works 4.0

Summary: Fuelling Microsoft-affiliated and sometimes Microsoft-funded “news” (noise) sites, Red Hat — and to a lesser extent Fedora — exaggerated the severity of bugs a week before their details’ release (long and purposeless suspense); it’s a case of a boy who cries “wolf!” to get “likes” in Twitter and media coverage that relies on nothing but lousy (inaccurate) "tweets", where fact-checking is impeded by NDAs/embargo

A few days ago we took note of the overhyped (mostly by Red Hat) impending patch for OpenSSL. Red Hat ended up slipping/changing the release date of Fedora, adding some more to the perceived danger, contributing to the scare, resulting in a week’s worth of media misinformation like calling it "zero day" (even in headlines!). This irresponsible hype turns out to be have been outright disinformation (or at best misinformation) about the severity and it’s worth noting that Red Hat is in no hurry to patch its most important products and there are no actively-exploited aspects; in other words, it is not “0-day” and there is no immediate rush to patch (in some cases there is no patch, either).

“We perceive this to be a bit of a media blunder, taking informal “tweets” at face value and trying to compete over who produces the most scary headline/s for about a week already.”The 8 URLs from the video are listed below in a logical order. To quote [4] below “Q: The 3.0.7 release was announced as fixing a CRITICAL vulnerability, but CVE-2022-3786 and CVE-2022-3602 are both HIGH. What happened to the CRITICAL vulnerability?”

We perceive this to be a bit of a media blunder, taking informal “tweets” at face value and trying to compete over who produces the most scary headline/s for about a week already.

Links from the video above

  1. OpenSSL 3.0 Series Release Notes
  2. Vulnerabilities list
  3. OpenSSL Security Advisory [01 November 2022]
  4. CVE-2022-3786 and CVE-2022-3602: X.509 Email Address Buffer Overflows
  5. Comments: OpenSSL Outlines Two High Severity Vulnerabilities
  6. OpenSSL 3.0.7 released
  7. OpenSSL Releases Patch for 2 New High-Severity Vulnerabilities
  8. OpenSSL 3.0.7 Fixes Two High-CVEs with Buffer Overflow
Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Reddit
  • email

Decor ᶃ Gemini Space

Below is a Web proxy. We recommend getting a Gemini client/browser.

Black/white/grey bullet button This post is also available in Gemini over at this address (requires a Gemini client/browser to open).

Decor ✐ Cross-references

Black/white/grey bullet button Pages that cross-reference this one, if any exist, are listed below or will be listed below over time.

Decor ▢ Respond and Discuss

Black/white/grey bullet button If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

DecorWhat Else is New

  1. Links 02/11/2022: WordPress 6.1 and TrueNAS 13.0-U3

    Links for the day

  2. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, November 01, 2022

    IRC logs for Tuesday, November 01, 2022

  3. Links 01/11/2022: Godot’s New Foundation and OpenSSL's Bug Hype Debunked

    Links for the day

  4. Red Hat (IBM) Hyped Up a Fair Pair of Flaws That Isn't Critical, Isn't Actively Exploited, and Even Red Hat's Distro Isn't Patching Yet

    Fuelling Microsoft-affiliated and sometimes Microsoft-funded “news” (noise) sites, Red Hat — and to a lesser extent Fedora — exaggerated the severity of bugs a week before their details’ release (long and purposeless suspense); it’s a case of a boy who cries “wolf!” to get “likes” in Twitter and media coverage that relies on nothing but lousy (inaccurate) "tweets", where fact-checking is impeded by NDAs/embargo

  5. Links 01/11/2022: Nitrux 2.5 and Linux Mint's Plans

    Links for the day

  6. Links 01/11/2022: OBS Studio 28.1, SuperTuxKart 1.4, and Orc 0.4.33

    Links for the day

  7. IRC Proceedings: Monday, October 31, 2022

    IRC logs for Monday, October 31, 2022

  8. Links 31/10/2022: Linux Lite 6.2 and ScummVM 2.6.1

    Links for the day

  9. Links 31/10/2022: Portmaster's 1.0 Release, FuguIta 7.2, and GNU Make 4.4

    Links for the day

  10. People Who Adopt Gmail Help Google Attack E-mail in General

    Google has become a big problem and Gmail is massive liability to the global E-mail system; its market share needs to be be significantly lowered (the same is true when it comes to Web browsers; therein, whatever Google does becomes a de facto 'standard')

  11. The European Commission's Policy-Making on Software Patents Inside Standards

    The European Commission is hostile towards FOSS (Free and Open Source Software); it not only uses a lot of proprietary software from Microsoft but it also serves a pile of proprietary garbage pretending to be a Web site that mostly loses feedback from the public on matters of monopoly policies

  12. Removing Electronic Voting Machines (or Moving Everything to FOSS and Open Standards) Would Improve Election Certainty

    Disinformation campaigns and election processes that are virtually impossible to audit serve to show that technology can harm democracies; on the other hand, there's a better chance at comprehending digital systems if they conform to standards and use only Free software on 'open hardware'

  13. Links 31/10/2022: Linux 6.1-rc3

    Links for the day

  14. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, October 30, 2022

    IRC logs for Sunday, October 30, 2022

  15. After the Collapse of Bloated Software and Hardware

    There's a lot to be said about what the "end of an era" for x86 would mean not only to GNU/Linux but also the hardware scene; to accomplish and complete key tasks we've long had sufficient computational power

  16. Yes, IRC is Still Growing (and Improving)

    Internet Relay Chat (IRC) is doing well and isn't going away, contrary to what people expected and predicted after Freenode's demise (there are more online users counted right now than before Freenode's demise)

  17. The Next OpenSSL Bug Will Likely Disappoint Those Who Believe the Linux-Hostile Media

    Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) campaigns have begun based on a lack of information rather than actual substance; Dramatisation of this kind merits a debate as the boy keeps crying "wolf!" in vain (because he sees a dog)

  18. Links 30/10/2022: TDE R14.0.13 and Russia's Move to GNU/Linux

    Links for the day

  19. Thank You for Using Twitter

    Excuses commonly found online for not quitting Twitter (refusal to quit despite knowing the harms) are similar to a chain smoker’s screed

  20. Links 30/10/2022: OpenEmbedded Dunfell 3.1.20 R10 and git-cinnabar 0.5.11

    Links for the day

  21. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, October 29, 2022

    IRC logs for Saturday, October 29, 2022

  22. Gemini Will Likely Exceed 3,000 Known (to Lupa) Capsules This Year

    Gemini's size and usage seem to be growing linearly (overall growth of about 50% this past year)

  23. Microsoft is Hiding the Extent of Its Collapse and the Grim Future

    Microsoft spokespeople are anything but frank about the stability of the company; we'd like to invite Microsoft insiders to contact us discreetly and tell us what they see (or saw) inside Microsoft

  24. Don't Waste Your Money on EFF, It's Not Fighting for Its Original Supporters

    The EFF as a lobbying arm of billionaires is a new kind of development; it has gotten a lot worse since one co-founder died and another got ousted

  25. There Has Never Been a Better Time to Quit Twitter

    There are ethical and practical reasons to leave Twitter (we've included many examples in Daily Links and we've named many reasons this past year); considering the way things have gone since Thursday night, fears and concerns were justified and it's time to quit Twitter

  26. Links 29/10/2022: Stable Kernels and Too Many Paid-for Puff Pieces

    Links for the day

  27. Links 29/10/2022: KDE and GNOME Development Roundups

    Links for the day

  28. The EFF Has Been Subsumed by Microsoft

    The EFF uses Microsoft Enterprise; that follows leadership changes and might help explain why it keeps endorsing Microsoft products, gives awards to Microsoft staff, and even openly attacks the FSF by defaming Richard Stallman; the EFF is changing, and not for the better

  29. IRC Proceedings: Friday, October 28, 2022

    IRC logs for Friday, October 28, 2022

  30. Facebook is Dying as the Tech Bubble Bursts

    Reprinted with permission from Ryan

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts