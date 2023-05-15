05.15.23

Gemini version available ♊︎

IBM Has Killed OpenSource.com, Rejecting the Open Source Way

Posted in IBM, Red Hat at 7:28 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Summary: IBM seems to have shut down OpenSource.com (it’s online but inactive; nobody works on it anymore). The Linux Foundation did the same to Linux.com in 2019 and then trashed it (because it doesn’t care about Linux, except as a brand to milk).

THIS does not shock us, but it certainly saddens us. IBM doesn’t seem to mind the fact that Red Hat revenue is growing, according to IBM. Red Hat is suffering layoffs and too little information is provided about what or who is impacted.

It has been sad to see this as we’ve noted both the layoffs and the fate of opensource.com. Now it is becoming increasingly confirmed that IBM does to “Open Source” what it did to CentOS a couple of years ago.

“Wikipedia says that in December last year IBM had 288,300 employees.”To explain our allegation quite succinctly, bear in mind opensource.com (where Ben Cotton played a prominent role) has not been active for quite some time, which is extremely unusual. The timing gave a clue because of the announcement of layoffs. Days ago Ben Cotton wrote a blog post saying he was among those who had been deemed “redundant” (that’s absurd as he’s a very essential worker).

“No activity since April 23, i.e. the layoffs.”My wife has been reading opensource.com every day for nearly a decade and Cotton is one of the first people who came to her mind in relation to this site because he used to be very active there (a lot less in recent years). She says she loved his articles, so it’s a tragic loss for IBM. Could they find nothing else at their oversized company to ‘cut’? Wikipedia says that in December last year IBM had 288,300 employees. So why give Ben Cotton the pink slip? He too is baffled by this.

Yesterday Phoronix also mentions Ben Cotton being laid off (50 or more comments there, but we’d rather not link to Phoronix).

Ben Cotton; Also opensource.com

He’s the only one (so far) that we saw speaking about this in public. Did IBM offer them some severance package that mandates silence (other opensource.com people probably also lost their job)?

Seeing that the opensource.com Web site has not been active for quite some time, we’re taken a look at the Twitter account, which is stale.

opensource.com in Twitter

And they only link to old articles, nothing new. Even a bot could do this. They post only about one “tweet” per day and the stuff isn’t new. Notice that the profile links to a Mastodon instance.

opensource.com in Mastodon

Mind the dates. Yes, that’s right. No activity since April 23, i.e. the layoffs. So we’ve checked if they reply to someone, e.g. question/s about site stoppage, but no replies can be found in either Twitter or the Fediverse. No response to anybody. That does not look too good.

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Reddit
  • email

Decor ᶃ Gemini Space

Below is a Web proxy. We recommend getting a Gemini client/browser.

Black/white/grey bullet button This post is also available in Gemini over at this address (requires a Gemini client/browser to open).

Decor ✐ Cross-references

Black/white/grey bullet button Pages that cross-reference this one, if any exist, are listed below or will be listed below over time.

Decor ▢ Respond and Discuss

Black/white/grey bullet button If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

DecorWhat Else is New

  1. [Meme] Only the Very Best Judges

    The brown-nosing judges of Benoît Battistelli and António Campinos are a perfect fit for today’s EPO, which grants loads of legally-invalid patents for the sake of money (in exchange for monopolies)

  2. No Patent Quality and No Independence for EPO Judges (Cautionary Tale About Patent Maximalists in UPC Rota)

    Europe's largest patent office continues to be "Shambles Defined" in terms of quality and in terms of justice; why doesn't the mainstream media raise awareness of this? (Likely political reasons and heavy lobbying, not to mention bribery of large publishers like the Financial Times)

  3. New Video: History of GNU, Which Turns 40 This Year

    Fairly accurate history as told by ForrestKnight on Sunday

  4. Links 15/05/2023: More Red Hat Refugees Spotted

    Links for the day

  5. Gemini Links 15/05/2023: Introducing Rosy Crow

    Links for the day

  6. It's Time to Leave YouTube (It'll Only Get a Lot Worse)

    YouTube is becoming increasingly unacceptable, both for viewers and "creators" (what Google calls people who do all the actual work); it's time to get out because Google/Alphabet is "farming" people for money, it's not "free hosting"

  7. Almost Nobody Reporting What IBM is Doing to the Free Software Community

    The most disturbing aspect of what IBM does to the community (users of CentOS, volunteers in Fedora, readers of OpenSource.com etc.) is the lack of media coverage; IBM has captured a number of 'news' sites that mindlessly promote IBM (barely disclosing the sponsorship) and almost nobody questions IBM's motives

  8. Links 15/05/2023: Türkiye Runoff Foreseen in Presidential Election

    Links for the day

  9. IBM Has Killed OpenSource.com, Rejecting the Open Source Way

    IBM seems to have shut down OpenSource.com (it’s online but inactive; nobody works on it anymore). The Linux Foundation did the same to Linux.com in 2019 and then trashed it (because it doesn’t care about Linux, except as a brand to milk).

  10. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, May 14, 2023

    IRC logs for Sunday, May 14, 2023

  11. Links 15/05/2023: Linux 6.4 RC2 and KeePassXC 2.7.5

    Links for the day

  12. Gemini Links 15/05/2023: Ex Over Ed, Yak Shaving

    Links for the day

  13. No Wonder Microsoft Laid Off Bing Staff and Started Aggressively Shilling Chatbots Instead (Bing Market Share is in a Freefall)

    It bears repeating that Microsoft is in a state of crisis (burning energy for LLMs using mostly unused/abandoned Azure capacity is money down the drain; there’s no business model!) and all those paid-for media narratives about Google being doomed (Windows is doomed) are ludicrous because Bing is collapsing and there are many layoffs (even whole offices are being vacated in Bellevue)

  14. Immense Abuse, Sabotage and Vandalism in IRC Each Time We Mention Microsoft Crises

    Microsoft is having massive problems this year; computing LLMs and showering the media with bribes (to pretend that LLMs are the best things since sliced bread) isn’t sufficient to distract from Microsoft’s problems

  15. Europe’s Second-Largest Institution (the EPO) is Sabotaging Itself by Repelling Staff

    Disenfranchising the workforce of the EPO certainly seems or feels like the goal; as things stand, there will be ongoing conflict and further declines in patent validity/quality (the EPO is meanwhile trying to replace the courts which judge European Patents, instead introducing an illegal kangaroo court which fails to meet basic constitutional requirements)

  16. The EPO, Europe's Largest Patent Office, Becomes Even More Secretive

    Instead of becoming more transparent, the increasingly ruthless and corrupt EPO just removes any remnants of transparency and some people believe that this seemingly minor thing is a sigh of grimmer things to come

  17. The European Commission and European Patent Office

    13 years after the Benoît Battistelli era began we’re seeing the agenda of European software patents being promoted through “FRAND” and “UPC”; this merits some analysis and reflection

  18. The Slowness of British Police Works to the Advantage of Fraudsters in Hiding (Sirius 'Open Source' Managers)

    The crimes of Sirius ‘Open Source’ have caught up with the management, which is leaving in droves; but the British police has made no visible progress in over 3 weeks since a report was filed, in effect delaying enough for the company to vanish and hide some more

  19. Links 14/05/2023: GNU Shepherd 0.10.0 and GNU poke 3.2

    Links for the day

  20. Gemini Links 14/05/2023: Computers of the 80s, Proportional Coding Fonts, and More

    Links for the day

  21. Geminispace.org Goes Live (New Gemini Protocol Site)

    Geminispace.org is born; it was announced a day ago and promoted, with Bubble being unveiled to the public. Discovery of new Gemini pages will hopefully be made easier, including collaboration and interaction across capsules and users.

  22. Links 14/05/2023: Fedora and Firefox 113 on POWER/POWER9OpenPOWER

    Links for the day

  23. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, May 13, 2023

    IRC logs for Saturday, May 13, 2023

  24. Links 14/05/2023: IBM Has Cut Into Fedora, Not Just OpenSource.com; Turkish Election Today

    Links for the day

  25. Gemini Links 14/05/2023: Linux 'Derpening'

    Links for the day

  26. Links 13/05/2023: Plasma Sprint 2023 and EasyOS 5.3

    Links for the day

  27. Gemini Links 13/05/2023: OpenBSD vi Backwards Search Bug, Bubble and Geminispace.org Introduced

    Links for the day

  28. Links 13/05/2023: Ruby 3.3.0 Preview1, Wine 8.8, and Kdenlive 23.04

    Links for the day

  29. Gemini Links 13/05/2023: 'Ecofascists' and Mushroom Cultivation

    Links for the day

  30. IRC Proceedings: Friday, May 12, 2023

    IRC logs for Friday, May 12, 2023

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts