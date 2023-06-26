Richard Stallman Explains Why Chatbots Are Not Artificial Intelligence (June 2023 Talk)

06.26.23 Gemini version available ♊︎
Posted in Deception, GNU/Linux, Microsoft, Videos at 8:20 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz
Earlier this month: NOW LIVE: Working for the Public — Universities, Software and Freedom – a Talk by Richard Stallman at Università di Pisa (Italy) | Richard Stallman’s Talk is in Two Hours and There’s a BigBlueButton Livestream
Just released:
Video download link
From GNU: “In his speech at the University of Pisa on June 7, Richard Stallman addressed the topic of machine learning systems (so-called “artificial intelligence”) and answered the question of whether the training data should be released. 29:00 – 54:00 and 58:40 – 1:04:00 in the video.”
