Guardian Digital, Inc (linuxsecurity.com) Has Resorted to Plagiarism by Chatbots, Flooding the World Wide Web With Fake 'Articles' Wrongly Attributed to Brittany Day

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 20, 2024,
updated May 20, 2024

There are online checks and checkers. They affirm our suspicion.

linuxsecurity

Last year: linuxsecurity.com (Brittany Day) Promoting Microsoft, Windows, and FUD Against GNU/Linux

Some weeks if not months ago I noticed that linuxsecurity.com was publishing some weird pages whose titles closely resembled other sites' articles. At first I assumed those were links to external articles, with a link and attribution to follow. Later I realised those were just shallow texts made by "copypasta" or maybe chatbots. I noticed some 'articles' that made no coherent argument (i.e. pure nonsense) at all, they were just a soup of words. There was no real underlying meaning. Today is slower (for news), so I decided to check if a chatbot had made these pages.

Ryan has just helped me check this, as he knows the necessary tools. I gave him the RSS feed of linuxsecurity.com. "GPTZero says everything I've checked so far is AI written," he has just told me. "It looks like they just put talking points into an LLM and tell it to write an article and then paste it into some content management system. Very low quality."

There are online checkers, they may be imperfect, but when every URL fed into them is deemed chatbot spew, then it helps affirm our suspicion. URLs checked are some of their latest, but this goes about 2-3 months back. I've long suspected linuxsecurity.com uses chatbot summaries to fake 'articles'. Today I finally got some answers. We're therefore blacklisting that site and will refrain from linking to it in the future.

Isn't it ironic that a site called linuxsecurity.com needs to be blacklisted? Ryan says "100% probability AI generated." (Read as: botspam)

Plagiarism by chatbots, i.e. ripping off other people's articles, is an ethical breach, not just a breach of trust. This is done by a marketing person at Guardian Digital, Inc. Brittany Day isn't technical, but she knows how to use a chatbot. In practice they make almost identical articles with permutations (of stuff from ZDNet and elsewhere).

Someone needs to call them out on it. A minute ago in IRC Ryan said: "GPTZero says 100% probability AI written on everything."

Update: 3 articles in the front page of LXer.com right now are chatbot spew.

