GNU/Linux and ChromeOS Rising in Zambia, Android Rises Above 72%, and Windows Down to Only 7%

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 02, 2024



Last month: Zambia: Microsoft Falls, Android (Linux) Surging

THIS month's new figures (as ODF too) are even more encouraging than last month's.

Windows is down, Android is surging, and even GNU/Linux is doing reasonable well.

Across all platforms/form factors:

Desktops/laptops alone:

Zambia is about 1.4 times bigger than France and has over 21 million people. It's not some small place. █