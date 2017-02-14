EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

02.14.17

Microsoft Has Not Managed to Blackmail Huawei Over Android and GNU/Linux, But Its Trolls/Satellites Are Trying

Posted in GNU/Linux, Google, Microsoft, Patents at 2:57 pm by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

If you don’t pay Microsoft the ‘protection’ fee, then watch out!

Huawei

Summary: The story of Huawei gets more complicated, even though software patents are losing their teeth and notorious patent trolls are altogether losing their patents

Microsoft has successfully blackmailed all the big Android (and Chrome OS) OEMs except Huawei (whose headcount is almost twice that of Microsoft). Microsoft now attempts to paint patent settlements as "bundling" (the latest trick among more for taxing GNU/Linux and Free software). This does not, however, suggest that Huawei is safe because Microsoft has an army of “punishers” (or trolls), ranging from classic trolls like Intellectual Ventures to companies like Nokia and trolls that Microsoft passes Nokia’s patents to, e.g. MOSAID/Conversant.

Will Huawei bear the brunt of trolls for ‘daring’ to repeatedly refuse to sign a patent settlement with Microsoft (like Xiaomi did)? Ericsson, according to this new blog post from IAM, uses its already-notorious patent trolls (like Microsoft does) to taunt Huawei in the Eastern District of Texas. What we were not aware of, however, is that Nokia too — having become Microsoft’s patent bully after Elop’s infiltration/entryism — goes after Huawei. To quote: “Already embroiled in a standards licensing dispute with competitors Ericsson and Nokia, Huawei now faces battle on a new front after NPE PanOptis sued the Chinese company for alleged infringement of its standard-essential patents (SEPs).”

What we are seeing here is the sort of sordid mess that makes so-called 'smart' phones grossly overpriced and helps Microsoft compete on pricing terms while also extorting the competition (extracting so-called ‘royalties’ from projects and products it contributed absolutely nothing to).

We hope to see Microsoft’s trolling coming to a halt, but with the Linux Foundation being so paralysed by Microsoft cash we doubt a reprieve will ever come from there.

One way out of this mess is the weakening of software patents and perhaps their complete phase-out in the US. MPHJ, one of the world’s most notorious patent trolls, turns out to have just lost its software patents. As Patently-O has just put it:

Scan-to-Email Patent Finally Done; Claim Scope Broadened by Narrow Provisional Application

[...]

MPHJ’s patent enforcement campaign helped revive calls for further reform of the patent litigation system. The patentee apparently mailed out thousands of demand letters to both small and large businesses who it suspected of infringing its scan-to-email patents. The primary patent at issue is U.S. Patent No. 8,488,173.

Ricoh, Xerox, and Lexmark successfully petitioned for inter partes review (IPR), and the PTAB concluded that the challenged claims (1–8) are invalid as both anticipated and obvious.[1] On appeal, the Federal Circuit has affirmed.

Nice to see PTAB saving the day again! That’s why we wholeheartedly support PTAB, whose role is still growing this year.

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. EPO-Connected Writers Are Using Alternative Facts or Fake News to Promote the Unitary Patent in British Media

    The misuse of publications for the purpose of lobbying by Battistelli and Team UPC (a small group of opportunists looking to exploit change that they themselves introduce) is worth noting, for its frequency is on the rise again

  2. Microsoft Has Not Managed to Blackmail Huawei Over Android and GNU/Linux, But Its Trolls/Satellites Are Trying

    The story of Huawei gets more complicated, even though software patents are losing their teeth and notorious patent trolls are altogether losing their patents

  3. IBM Has Become an Enemy of GNU/Linux and a Loud Proponent of Software Patents

    IBM's poisonous policy on patents, which has long been incompatible with Free/Libre software, has gotten even worse and the company now takes the lead in lobbying for patenting of software

  4. Leaked: European Patent Office a Fire Hazard Waiting to Cause Tragedy (Possible Deaths)

    The EPO has known for a while that is was not in compliance with regulations, but as usual -- flaunting immunity and impunity -- nothing happened

  5. For Valentine's Day, Battistelli Learns to Stop Worrying and Love to Lie

    Battistelli lies about patent quality once again, incidentally on the very same day that serious leaks regarding patent quality got published (and need distracting from)

  6. India Cites Public Interest in Patent Case Where Embargo Attempted Against Local Drugmaker

    India turns away a foreign corporation that attempts to use patents to shut down (or destroy the business model of) an Indian company

  7. Links 14/2/2017: Linux Lite 3.4, GNU Health 3.0.6

    Links for the day

  8. Growingly Desperate for Applicants Amid Brain Drain, EPO Pays Breitbart 'News'

    Battistelli's EPO, which has managed to repel workers and cannot find new talent, is now inadvertently (indirectly) paying Breitbart for recruitment advertisements

  9. UPC Petition Launched to Halt Ratification Plans in the United Kingdom Amid Nefarious Back Room Deals

    The start of a campaign to end the UPC fantasy once and for all, if not only in the United Kingdom then in the whole of Europe (which depends on London)

  10. Leaked E-mails From the EPO's Roberto Vacca Reveal That Patent Quality at the European Patent Office Has Become Farcical

    Roberto Vacca, an EPO officer, points out what everyone at the EPO already knew; "Quality First," as one reader put it to us, "Welcome in the era of Post-Patents!"

  11. The Patent Microcosm Resorts to Fake News and Misinformation in a Desperate Effort to Convince Trump to 'Pull a Reagan' (Patent Maximalism)

    "The swamp" which is patent maximalists attempts to portray patent sanity as a "swamp", then lobby the US government to bring back the Reagan era of endless patents on everything

  12. The Federal Circuit Grapples With Extreme Measures Like Embargoes Over Patents

    The latest developments from the Federal Circuit (CAFC), which has been increasingly hostile towards patent maximalism in recent years, leading to less frequent death knells by court

  13. New Information About the Gradual Collapse of RPX, a Microsoft-Backed Patent Troll

    Amid weakening of patent 'assertion' firms (trolls) and tightening of patent scope, the biggest and most infamous trolls feel the crunch

  14. The Only Firm That Makes Tons of Money Out of 'Smart' Phones Without Lifting a Finger is Qualcomm With Its Patents

    Apple and Samsung are still losing money in court (lawyers are paid ad infinitum) and the only firm that gets away with a lot of money is Qualcomm, Microsoft's patent trolling notwithstanding

  15. The Patent Trial and Appeal Board Breaks Its All-Time Records, Revealing Continued Improvement of Patent Quality

    Continuing a crackdown on excessive patenting (e.g. software patenting) in the United States, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) shows no signs of stopping

  16. Claims That EPO Commits a Crime and Should be Prosecuted in the Netherlands

    "A not registered medical advisor is illegal and may be prosecuted," says a new comment. "Here the immunity of the EPO does not help because the medical advisor is wrong."

  17. After Ruinous Kappos (Former IBM) Tenure at USPTO the Big Blue -- Along With Front Groups -- Muscles Its Way Into US Patent Policy

    IBM's patent zealots continue to make the company look really ugly and growingly hostile towards software developers, even if they are hiding behind front groups like IPO and David Kappos' new shell when they lobby for software patenting in the United States

  18. IAM 'Magazine' as Megaphone for Chamber of Corporates (CoC), Which Tries Shaming India Into Software Patenting

    The lobbying against the interests of India (among other countries that reject patent maximalism) as seen in the trolls-funded IAM 'magazine'

  19. Nazi Analogies at the EPO Are the Work of Battistelli, Who Libels Staff Representatives and Judges by Calling Them Nazis and Criminals

    The misplaced accusations of Nazism or sympathy towards Nazism, from the man who is proudly and arrogantly breaking the law, dodging accountability at every turn as though he's the very autocrat he proclaims to be against

  20. Not Only EPO Staff Are Committing Suicide; the EPO as a Whole is Committing Institutional Suicide

    he leadership of the EPO has managed to receive the support of not even one among thousands polled and frustration is taken out on staff, rather than a stubborn, incompetent, and highly misguided management

  21. Microsoft's Latest Attack Plan on GNU/Linux Has Become Clearer and It's Still About Software Patents

    Microsoft's so-called 'love' of GNU/Linux is conditional; Microsoft is willing to just tolerate GNU/Linux and not sue its users/distributors to death (or hefty settlement) as long as they pay Microsoft some royalties

  22. Links 12/2/2017: Microsoft-Connected 'Study' on Munich, Chromebooks are Spreading

    Links for the day

  23. Links 9/2/2017: Atom 1.14, Wine-Staging 2.1, Sailfish OS 2.1.0

    Links for the day

  24. Good News on the Patent Trolls Front as Collapse of Such Parasitic Firms Continues, US Government Signals Ongoing Reform

    Judging by some of the latest news and developments, the crackdown on patent trolls is likely to continue this year and the Supreme Court is likely to crush the courts of the Eastern District of Texas

  25. Microsoft Offers That Infamous “IP Peace of Mind” to Free/Open Source Software Users as Long as They Pay Rents to Microsoft

    Having disguised Android and Chrome OS patent settlements as OEM "bundling" deals (preinstalling Microsoft spyware), Microsoft now comes up with a new way to market its "protection" (of FOSS it didn't even develop) from patent trolls, which requires that people pay Microsoft a subscription fee

  26. This is Why Many People at the EPO Commit Suicide

    EPO depression has spread like the plague and it is the fault of the management, which wants the staff terrified, blindly docile, divided, helpless and on the verge of collapse

  27. OpenSUSE's (or SUSE's) Refusal to Publicly Acknowledge It Got Cracked Shows Face-Saving Arrogance Just Like Novell's

    The same old and very notorious behaviour we found in Novell persists at SUSE under MicroFocus leadership; security neglected and keeping up appearances more important than honesty

  28. Video: 123rd Session of ILO Tribunal Judgments Session Talks About EPO

    The ILO has done little or nothing to redeem/protect EPO staff, except pointing out that the EPO itself offers no justice (not that ILO does much better)

  29. US Chamber of Commerce Attacks India in an Effort to Alter Its Patent Policy for American Multinational Corporations

    Another reminder to Indians that the front group of the largest and often most abusive corporations is very, very angry at India for denying these corporations the 'privilege' to sue Indian companies (at least in Indian courts)

  30. The News the EPO is Distracting From: No Justice for EPO Workers at ILO (Necessitating Immediate Removal of Immunity)

    ILOAT (of the International Labour Organisation) once again fails EPO staff, having neglected to even issue a judgment on cases that got appealed (referral to external body)

CoPilotCo

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

CoPilotCo

Recent Posts